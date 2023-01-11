Tristan Thompson Receives Support From Entire Kardashian Clan Following Mother's Shocking Death

As we previously reported, Tristan Thompson’s mother, Andrea Thompson, passed away unexpectedly last week.

Insiders say Andrea appears to have suffered a heart attack while at home in Toronto.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors were unable to resuscitate her.

Tristan promptly took a private jet from Los Angeles to Toronto upon hearing the news — and to the surprise of many, he was joined by Khloe Kardashian.

Tristan Thompson looks absolutely miserable sitting alongside Khloe Kardashian in this photo. (Photo via E!)

Yes, it’s no secret that Tristan and Khloe’s relationship was a rocky one.

The NBA star was first caught cheating on Khloe while she was pregnant with their first child together.

Last year, while a surrogate was carrying the couple’s second kid, Tristan was sued for paternity by a Houston-based personal trainer.

Tristan Thompson posted this picture to Instagram as a way to pay tribute to Khloe Kardashian on her birthday. (Photo via Instagram)

Despite all of this, it seems that Khloe has stuck by Tristan’s side throughout his grieving process.

Not only that, the entire Kardashian family has been lending their support to Thompson.

“I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan’s mom, Andrea. My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, Amari, Dishawn and Daniel,” Kris Jenner wrote on Instagram this week, referencing Tristan’s siblings.

Tristan Thompson has the support of the Kardashians as he mourns the loss of his mother. (Photo via Instagram)

“You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother.”

Kris described Andrea as a “blessing” and made it clear how deeply she will be missed.

“I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light,” Kris continued.

Tristan Thompson’s mother, Andrea, recently died of a heart attack. (Photo via Instagram)

“Thank you for always praying for us and lifting us up and encouraging us along the way. Rest in peace beautiful angel.”

Insiders say Kris and Andrea formed a special friendship over the years, and the momager has been taking the loss particularly hard.

Fortunately, the Kardashians have responded to the situation by rallying around both Tristan and Khloe.

Tristan Thompson cuddles up here with girlfriend Khloe Kardashian and daughter True. Cute family. (Photo via Instagram)

“She was incredibly close to his mother, and like Khloe and the Kardashian family always do, they will come together and support their loved ones in their most difficult time of need,” a source close to the situation tells E! News of Kris.

“Tristan is the father of Khloe’s kids, and she and her entire family will always be there for him.”

Yes, the Kardashians have a long history of remaining open and accepting of one other’s former romantic partners, even years after the relationships have come to an end.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe are having a heart to heart in this scene from Keeping Up with the Kardashians. (Photo via E!)

We’re sure Tristan is immensely grateful for that support as he navigates this difficult period in his life.

Our thoughts go out to the entire Thompson family at this enormously painful time.