Tristan Thompson Receives Support From Entire Kardashian Clan Following Mother's Shocking Death

As we previously reported, Tristan Thompson’s mother, Andrea Thompson, passed away unexpectedly last week.
Insiders say Andrea appears to have suffered a heart attack while at home in Toronto.
She was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors were unable to resuscitate her.
Tristan promptly took a private jet from Los Angeles to Toronto upon hearing the news — and to the surprise of many, he was joined by Khloe Kardashian.
Yes, it’s no secret that Tristan and Khloe’s relationship was a rocky one.
The NBA star was first caught cheating on Khloe while she was pregnant with their first child together.
Last year, while a surrogate was carrying the couple’s second kid, Tristan was sued for paternity by a Houston-based personal trainer.
Despite all of this, it seems that Khloe has stuck by Tristan’s side throughout his grieving process.
Not only that, the entire Kardashian family has been lending their support to Thompson.
“I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan’s mom, Andrea. My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, Amari, Dishawn and Daniel,” Kris Jenner wrote on Instagram this week, referencing Tristan’s siblings.
“You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother.”
Kris described Andrea as a “blessing” and made it clear how deeply she will be missed.
“I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light,” Kris continued.
“Thank you for always praying for us and lifting us up and encouraging us along the way. Rest in peace beautiful angel.”
Insiders say Kris and Andrea formed a special friendship over the years, and the momager has been taking the loss particularly hard.
Fortunately, the Kardashians have responded to the situation by rallying around both Tristan and Khloe.
“She was incredibly close to his mother, and like Khloe and the Kardashian family always do, they will come together and support their loved ones in their most difficult time of need,” a source close to the situation tells E! News of Kris.
“Tristan is the father of Khloe’s kids, and she and her entire family will always be there for him.”
Yes, the Kardashians have a long history of remaining open and accepting of one other’s former romantic partners, even years after the relationships have come to an end.
We’re sure Tristan is immensely grateful for that support as he navigates this difficult period in his life.
Our thoughts go out to the entire Thompson family at this enormously painful time.