Tristan Thompson's Mother Dies Unexpectedly; Khloe Kardashian Supports Ex-Fiancé Following Heartbreaking News

Sad news out of the world of sports today, as Andrea Thompson, the mother of NBA star Tristan Thompson, has reportedly passed away in Toronto.

TMZ was the first to report on the tragedy.

According to the outlet, Andrea suffered a heart attack on Thursday night.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors attempted to revive her but were unsuccessful.

Details are scarce at the moment, and Thompson has not yet addressed the situation publicly.

Sources say he flew from Los Angeles to Toronto immediately upon receiving the news.

A source tells Yahoo! News that Khloe Kardashian was by Tristan’s side when he landed in Toronto.

Tristan Thompson looks absolutely miserable sitting alongside Khloe Kardashian in this photo. (Photo via E!)

Outside of the sports world, Tristan is likely best known for his tumultuous relationship with Khloe, as documented on her family’s reality shows.

Tristan and Khloe have two children together, but their relationship has not been one of quiet domestic bliss.

Thompson has been caught cheating on Khloe several times, and she’s one of several women with whom he has welcomed children in recent years.

Tristan Thompson posted this picture to Instagram as a way to pay tribute to Khloe Kardashian on her birthday. (Photo via Instagram)

Last year, Tristan was sued for paternity by a Houston-based personal trainer while a surrogate was pregnant with his second child by Khloe.

While Khloe was obviously hurt by these indiscretions, she’s often made it clear that Tristan is a devoted father, and — fidelity issues aside — a loving partner.

And she’s publicly praised his mother for raising a man who may struggle with self-control issues, but who is otherwise highly respectful in his dealings with women.

Khloe Kardashian and her ex are welcoming their second child together in this photo from The Kardashians. (Photo via Hulu)

At this point, neither Tristan nor anyone in the Kardashian family has commented publicly on

TMZ reports that Khloe and Tristan took a private jet from Los Angeles to Toronto, and it is not currently clear if the couple were joined by their two children.

Tristan Thompson cuddles up here with ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian and daughter True. Cute family. (Photo via Instagram)

Tristan and Khloe recently spent the holidays together, and they’ve made it clear that they plan to continue co-parenting amicably despite their struggles.

Khloe has a long history of supporting her exes through difficult times.

She famously spent weeks helping ex-husband Lamar Odom recover after he suffered a near-fatal overdose in 2015.

Khloe Kardashian appears on Hulu’s The Kardashians. (Photo via Hulu)

Tristan also remains well-liked by the rest of the Kardashian clan and he can surely count on their support during the difficult months ahead.

Our thoughts go out to Tristan and his family during this enormously painful time.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.