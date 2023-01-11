Sister Wives to Lawyer Up, Possibly Sue Kody Brown for Child Support

As has been well documented at this point, three Sister Wives cast members are no longer romantically involved with Kody Brown.

But this doesn’t mean they won’t be involved with their former spiritual spouse in a very different manner down the line.

According to Radar Online, Meri, Christine and Janelle Brown may very well hire legal representation in the near future in order to file a lawsuit against their ex.

Sister Wives Season 17 kicks off in September 2022. Here is a look at the very first poster in anticipation of new and exciting episodes.

“They’re arming up with lawyers to get back what they feel is rightfully theirs,” insiders have told the aforementioned website, referring to the possibility that these women may ask for spousal support.

It’s unclear what sort of case they may have, however, because none of the ladies were legally married to Kody at the time they chose to walk away.

Christine was the first; she issued the following statement in November 2021:

After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.

We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.

Just a few weeks ago, meanwhile, Janelle confirmed she was separated from her fellow reality star.

Then, just this past Tuesday, Meri and Kody released a joint message on Instagram that reads:

After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.

During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family.

We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love.

If the newly single sister wives don’t have any legal grounds to ask for spousal support, Radar reports that they may go after other types of money.

“Like the money they gave Robyn so she could have that nice $900K house,” explained one source, adding of Kody’s allegedly empty pockets:

“They think he’s been holding out and lining his own pockets.

“They don’t trust him.”

Kody is the father of 18 children, a couple of whom he doesn’t talk to these days.

We haven’t exactly heard anyone speak out in favor of the infamous polygamist, but Radar alleges “everyone’s taking sides” in his ongoing feud with all his ex-wives.

By the sound of this report, too?

It may only get uglier from here on out.