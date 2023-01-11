Jen Shah is a “Sobbing Wreck” Ahead of Prison Sentence

In the wake of Jen Shah receiving a 6.5 year sentence, she is bracing herself.

Obviously, things could have been a lot worse. Her crimes caused real harm to people.

The The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star has a little over one month before she must report to prison.

People have a lot of complex feelings on Jen and her fate. How is she handling all of this?

Jen Shah breaks down in tears in this photo from an episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

An inside source has opened up to Life & Style about where RHOSLC star Jen Shah is, mentally.

According to the insider, she is a “complete mess.”

Her 6.5 year prison sentence begins on February 17. That will be here before she knows it.

“Jen’s been a complete wreck since the sentencing,” the source characterized.

“She doesn’t want to go to prison,” the insider noted. With the rarest of exceptions, no one does.

“And,” the source went on to explain, “she still hasn’t wrapped her head around it.”

Jen Shah is pictured here on the premiere of the second season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

“She can’t stop sobbing,” the insider described.

“Her husband, Sharrieff, is constantly by her side,” the source detailed.

The insider explained that Coach Sharrieff is “trying to help her keep it together.”

That is understandable. Prison is a miserable place.

It is difficult to sympathize with Jen, given her temperament and the harm of her actions. But spending more than 6 years in prison will be life-changing, in a bad way.

After ages of loudly and angrily proclaiming her innocense to anyone who would listen, Jen did a U-turn.

She blindsided friends and castmates, entering a guilty plea.

Jen pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud related to a nationwide telemarketing scheme.

After she pleaded guilty on July 11, the prosecutor honored the deal — dropping a secondary count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Initially, the US attorney was seeking a 10-year sentence. This is a high-profile case with real victims.

Jen’s own attorneys sought something much lower — a three-year stint behind bars.

On January 6, 2023, the judge’s ruling split the difference right down the middle. 6.5 years is a long time, but it’s certainly less than 10.

We can all contemplate the horror of incarceration — on a massive scale, but also when it applies to individuals like Jen.

But this is not a victimless crime. Prosecutors called Jen “an integral leader” in a fraud scheme that “victimized thousands of innocent people.”

A lot of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City viewers would like some sense of closure with Jen Shah ahead of her sentencing. Some of her castmates do, too.

No one expected Jen to just blurt out a confession on the show. Her attorneys would have recoiled in horror. But many felt that she went overboard in her attempt to bully castmates into defending her.

Andy Cohen has spoken about his desire to sit down with Jen in front of cameras and hear what she has to say for herself. We’ll see what comes of it. The clock is ticking, folks!