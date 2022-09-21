Khloe Kardashian Reveals Pregnancy, Breaks Down Over Tristan Thompson Paternity Scandal

Khloe Kardashian has been robbed of her joy.

And she knows who the thief is, too.

In a new trailer for the next episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the Good American founder stares directly into the camera and addresses something both very personal and very painful.

“There is something I’m ready to talk about,” Khloe says in the Hulu clip. “Tristan and I are having another baby.”

We first learned this piece of surprising news back in mid-July when an insider confirmed that Khloe and her ex-boyfriend had used a surrogate to expand their immediate family.

The reality star and professional basketball player are already parents to a four-year old daughter named True and Khloe has often said she wants at least one more child.

Due to health concerns, however, she was unable to get pregnant again herself.

“It’s supposed to be a really exciting time,” Khloe adds in this preview. “It’s just a different experience.”

Kardashian, of course, is referring to the unfortunate fact that she and Thompson got together to create a second kid… and then Khloe learned in late 2021 that Tristan had gotten yet another woman pregnant.

Her name is Maralee Nichols; and Tristan slept with her in March of last year — after he had gotten back together with Khloe.

Thompson initially denied this paternity, but was then proven wrong via a DNA test, profusely apologizing to Khloe in the process.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote in January 2022.

“You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.

“My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think.

“Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Khloe gave birth to the former couple’s second child in August. It was a boy.

The Kardashians episode in question was therefore filmed many months ago.

As Kris Jenner notes in the show’s sneak peek, it’s been hard to watch Khloe “in pain” throughout this ordeal, although she doesn’t delve into specifics.

Despite the VERY rocky road, though, Khloe is trying to see the silver lining… as best she can.

“This has been a difficult time in my life,” she admits in the trailer. “But it’s the start of something positive and happy and beautiful.”

News of Tristan’s paternity scandal broke in December 2021, approximately a month after his and Khloe’s son was conceived.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for Khloe told E! News in July.

“Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.

“We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”