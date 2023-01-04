Todd Chrisley Denies Affair with Businessman, Says Horribly Obnoxious Things About Homosexuality

You know what, readers?

We’re starting to think Todd Chrisley isn’t a very good person.

The USA Network personality was sentenced to 12 years in prison this past November after he was convicted on tax evasion, bank fraud and conspiring to defraud the IRS in June.

During the trial that resulted in this guilty determination, Todd’s former business partner, Mark Braddock, testified against the reality star.

Aside from swearing under oath that Todd and his wife did, indeed, commit the aforementioned crimes… Braddock also claimed he carried on a sexual affair with Chrisley.

On the latest issue of his podcast, meanwhile, Todd responded to this allegation — with comments that can easily be interpreted as both fat-shaming and gay-bashing.

“What’s insulted me the most is that, out of all these 54 years, for me to finally be accused of being with a man, it would be someone who looked like Mark Braddock,” Chrisley quipped:

“A toad. Someone that looks like a thumb. Someone who says he’s only had sex with his wife and me.”

Todd Chrisley reacts in shock here during a scene on his terrible reality show.

Todd continued, in some sort of attempt to be funny… we guess:

“Let me tell you something. I could understand if you’d have had sex with me, it would [make] you crazy. I get that.

“There have been many who have been [dick-mitized] by your daddy.”

On a previous installment of this same podcast, Chrisley said of his impending stint behind bars:

“Yesterday doesn’t matter. Today is what we have. Tomorrow belongs to God, because we’re not promised tomorrow.’

“What God calls us through, he will walk us through.”

Todd Chrisley does not appear to be an ethical individual. That’s just our opinion, of course.

It’s hard not to wonder what God must be thinking in response to Todd’s latest remarks.

The deceitful real estate tycoon went on to say that Braddock’s comments were “wishful thinking” on his part, adding:

“That is the one thing that is the most insulting.

“To say that I couldn’t pull something better than that — there’s better to be had by Todd Chrisley than that.”

Both Todd and his wife are scheduled to report to prison later this month.

Since their sentencing came down late last year, Julie has opened up about the lessons she learned from her legal troubles as follows:

“I think about the situation that we’re dealing with right now, and I’m thinking about I’ve never gone out here and hurt a soul.

“I have never gone out here and intentionally tried to do anything that I wasn’t supposed to do and look where I’m standing right now. How is that right?”

Todd, finally, claims he will answer EVERYthing in just a few days.

“You are going to be doing this interview with me next week,” he told son Chase on this podcast episode, emphasizing of the impending Q&A:

“Nothing is off-limits. It’s a no holds bar interview.”

