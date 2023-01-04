Farrah Abraham: I'm Over Derek's Death! I "Healed" My Mental Illness!

Farrah Abraham has changed a great deal over the years.

No, wait, that’s not true.

Farrah’s face and body have transformed over the years, primarily with the help of cosmetic specialists. The woman herself seems unwilling to grow or change.

She has recently had a breakthrough … allegedly. Farrah took to Instagram to announce that she has “healed” her depression and anxiety.

Farrah Abraham took to Instagram to reflect upon 2022 … and to say a lot of other things. All with her usual interpretation of the English language.

“I never thought this day would come,” she began.

“After one of the best days of my life,” Farrah expressed, “I wanted to share from my healed heart.”

She wrote that “after 14 years of not being able to process a traumatic loss I felt accountability.”

Farrah hastily added: “(after sharing my loss and I didn’t know how to heal)”

And she went on “publicly during a time on tv, online, in my book and over the years – a very big difference over 14 years of loss.”

“I finally got the peace, healing and inner alignment I always dreamt of,” Farrah gushed.

She noted that she received this closure “on my traumatic loss.”

“And,” Farrah went on, “like many who say to me ‘“’I will always miss ____ like you miss Derek.’ This is for you.”

“I want you to know I found my 12 steps,” Farrah continued her very lengthy caption.

“(My 5th step was eye opening on processing relationships),” she detailed.

Farrah bizarrely listed: “I stopped the overwhelm, self-doubt, perfectionism as well reaching outward (new relationships, drinking, drugs, sex, over working, making no time for me)”

Farrah Abraham is capable of being very mean. (Photo via Instagram)

She wrote that “I connected with the old lies I came into agreement with over a decade ago.” What?

“And I now came into ‘agreement’ with my current truth, peace and inner alignment of my new ‘agreements’ to myself presently,” Farrah rambled. No, you’re probably not having a stroke. That’s just what she wrote.

“In the past with my overwhelm, self-doubt & perfectionism this was hard to attain,” she added.

“I found my will, my way, my love, my light- my alignment,” Farrah listed. Yes, it gets weirder.

She added “my receiving that only I could do the work in silence, in peace & quite (28 days no outside world).”

We are almost entirely sure that she meant to write “peace & quiet.” Typos are no big deal, especially beside the rest of this.

Farrah Abraham stares into the camera here during an appearance on Teen Mom. (Photo via MTV)

“I wish ‘Derek’ could have gone to a 12 step trauma center with me,” Farrah expressed, “but I got the opportunity like you can.”

She then added: “I think all children should be taught 12 step trauma healing.”

Farrah suggested that this could be valuable “for all the trauma our world offers- that we’ve lived through.”

She went on to list that “I’ve had chronic depression, anxiety, for way too long and it is healed -it is done.”

The next sentence is a bit of a doozy, even for Farrah.

Farrah wrote: “To be present and spiritually lifted by all I’ve been blessed with is what I rise to in this abundant 2023 ahead of all pure joy.”

“I share this because I wish I knew 14 years ago how to heal myself,” Farrah reflected.

“So I share this blessing to so many who have traumatically lost a loved one,” she added.

Farrah explained “as I wouldn’t want trauma chasing you down the rest of your life, (it’s been exhausting).”

Teen Mom: Family Reunion star Farrah Abraham filled the world with horror and dread upon announcing her return to the franchise.

“Yet I want you to receive your inner alignment, piece of heaven on earth, and all you wish to attain,” she expressed.

Farrah then wrote: “Happy 2023 May you enjoy all the healing, freedom, self love, self compassion, alignment and abundance that is going to overflow.”

Her sentiment and intention here is almost uncharacteristically positive and helpful! But it’s very unclear how useful Farrah’s specific flavor of rambling is going to be for, well, anyone.