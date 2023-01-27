Tammy Slaton Blows Up at Therapist in Troubling 1000-Lb. Sisters Sneak Peek

Tammy Slaton simply won’t be in the mood to talk on the January 31 episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters.

Which can be a problem when you star on a reality show, you know?

In a glimpse at the upcoming installment, courtesy of E! News, Tammy is going through an admittedly hard time on her weight loss journey.

She opens up about it via confessional, too.

“Gaining weight, it’s hard,” Slaton tells viewers, adding on air:

“I don’t want to disappoint my family or myself. But I’m human, so of course there’s going to be days where I don’t feel like dieting. I get cravings. I want drinks, like sodas, and don’t want to work out.”

The veteran TLC personality, who tipped the scales at 717 pounds on last week’s season premiere, goes on to explain that this spiral is coming at a bad time… because she’s in the middle of virtual therapy sessions that she must complete before being approved for gastric bypass surgery.

“I’m not really looking forward to the session,” Tammy says in the clip. “I don’t like therapists.”

After being greeted warmly by Dr. Stapleton over the computer, Tammy just sits there stone-faced… silent… with her arms crossed.

“Last time we talked about some of the things that you could do to keep your hands busy,” Dr. Stapleton says to Tammy. “I know you’ve been doing some painting. Have you continued doing that?”

Slaton shakes her head in response, but says nothing.

“I know my therapy is important, but it’s been a rough week,” Tammy explains in confessional to which the sneak peek cuts. “I gained 10 pounds, [sister Amy’s dog] Little Bit passed away. I’m really not in the mood to talk to anybody.”

Way to go, Tammy Slaton! The reality star has clearly lost A LOT of weight.

The thing is, Slaton has to speak to this doctor in order to be approved for a procedure that could change her life.

(Editor’s Note: This episode was filmed months ago, remember. Tammy has now undergone this surgery and she looks amazing.)

Undeterred by her quiet patient, Dr. Stapleton pushes forward on the episode, asking Tammy, “What is your day-to-day like, while you’re there?”

“It’s the same damn thing every day!” Tammy shoots back in anger.

Wow, huh?!?! It’s a brand new Tammy Slaton, as the reality star has clearly dropped a great deal of weight.

“What happened to that talkative Tammy from last time?” Dr. Stapleton responds. “Not visiting today, huh?”

Not that day, it seems.

But Slaton did undergo the aforementioned procedure, as cited above, and one other positive thing came from her stint there as well.

TAMMY GOT MARRIED!