Tammy Slaton Reveals Stunning Weight Loss: Yes, This is Really Her!

As it turns out, marriage looks very good on Tammy Slaton.

The long-time reality star exchanged vows in November with Caleb Willingham, a man she met while working on her various health issues in rehab.

Just over a month later, Slaton dropped a TikTok video in which she lip-syncs to the holiday song Where Are You Christmas?, captioning the footage:

“I know Christmas is over but I thought this was funny/cute.”

Wow, huh?!?! It’s a brand new Tammy Slaton, as the reality star has clearly dropped a great deal of weight.

Funny? Sure. Cute? Absolutely.

But revealing? Surprising? Inspiring? Heck yes!

As you can see above, Tammy is noticeably slimmer that she has been in other videos/photos released over the course of 2022.

It’s quite a contrast from the state Slaton was in when she entered the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Ohio almost a year ago, at which time she underwent a tracheotomy … a surgical produce where doctors make an incision on the neck and place a breathing tube into the trachea.

The terrifying ordeal was featured on the season three finale of 1,000-lb Sister, with Tammy’s sister telling the cameras:

“They’re just telling us that her lungs have given up and like her body is shutting down.

“So at this point, we’re facing making funeral arrangements for my little sister …

“She’s been in such a bad place for so long. She waited too long. And now that she has the courage to step out and get the help that she needs, now this.”

Frightening, indeed. But now THIS.

Now, seemingly, a new, improved, happy and healthy Tammy Slaton.

“You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you’ll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham,” Tammy told People Magazine after exchanging vows about six weeks ago, adding simply:

“I’m married now!”

Say hello to the 1000-Lb Sisters. This is a promotional photo of Amy and Tammy Slaton.

TLC, for its part, has confirmed that 1000-lb Sisters Season 4 is on the way.

Based on the official preview, new episodes will focus on Tammy’s weight loss journey, along with Amy’s second pregnancy.

“I’m still here, bitches!” Tammy says at one point from inside the treatment facility, lashing out at critics and haters.

“I’m struggling with just being so far away from family,” she also adds in the trailer.

Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton star on 1000-lb Sisters. Here they are in a promotional photo.

The hope at this point, though, is that Tammy is on a path to legitimate recovery.

“Tammy, you’re looking great!” one person wrote as a comment to the aforementioned TikTok video, while another added:

“You look amazing. It’s great to see you so happy.”

1,000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 premieres on Tuesday, January 17 at 9/8c on TLC.