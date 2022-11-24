Caleb Willingham: Who is Tammy Slaton’s Brand New Husband?!?

It’s stunning, but true:

Tammy Slaton is a married woman!

The 1,000-lb Sisters star checked into rehab several months ago after a medical crisis that landed her in a coma… shared a handful of selfie on social media… and then BOOM!

She went ahead and married someone named Caleb Willingham, who she met inside of this rehab facility.

It was an unexpected development, but it seems to be a joyous one thus far for the veteran reality star.

“You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you’ll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham,” Tammy told People Magazine after exchanging vows.

She then emphasized: “I’m married now!”

A few weeks before the wedding ceremony, which took place outside of the aforementioned wellness center in Ohio, Caleb proposed to Tammy in the same building’s parking lot.

While TLC viewers have been expressing their pleasant surprise online over Tammy’s major news, many have also been asking:

Wait, who the heck is Caleb Willingham?!?

We don’t know a whole lot about him.

As mentioned above, Caleb is a patient at the same weight loss treatment center that Tammy is currently living at in Ohio and he met Slaton after entered the facility for her food addiction in November 2021.

It’s not clear how much time Caleb has spent at the facility; or when he’s expected to leave.

Photo via Instagram

Now that the pair are husband and wife, Caleb reportedly plans to move to Kentucky with Tammy when they are cleared to depart from the rehab facility.

From what we understand, fans will get to know Caleb a lot more — while also going behind the scenes of his romance with Tammy — on Season 4 of 1,000-lb Sisters.

TLC announced earlier this month that the popular series will, indeed, return in 2023 with new episodes.

Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton star on 1000-lb Sisters. Here they are in a promotional photo.

1,000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 will premiere on Tuesday, January 17 at 9/8c.

Along with the confirmation of this return, the aforementioned cable network also unveiled an official synopsis of upcoming installments.

It reads as follows:

Tammy makes “a life-altering decision” after surviving a near-death experience.

Amy, expecting her second baby, isn’t sure how being an overweight mother will work, while Chris is desperate to qualify for skin removal surgery.

Say hello to the 1000-Lb Sisters. This is a promotional photo of Amy and Tammy Slaton.

Executives, meanwhile, also took to Instagram on November 20 to congratulate the newlyweds on their nuptials, teasing that the wedding will be featured on the program next year.

“Congratulations are in order! Tammy Slaton has tied the knot with beau Caleb Willingham,” the caption read alongside photos of the couple on their special day.