Randall Emmett: My Ex-Wife Lies! The FBI Is NOT Investigating Me For Sex Crimes Against Kids!

Randall Emmett is best known as the father of Lala Kent’s child, as well as her former co-star on Vanderpump Rules.

But he may soon be joining Josh Duggar on the list of the most infamous monsters in the history of reality television.

Before he got engaged to Lala, Emmett was married to actress Ambyr Childers.

Now, Ambyr is leveling some shocking allegations at Rand, and if there’s any truth to her claims, Emmett might soon be joining Josh in federal prison.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: (L-R) Lala Kent and Randall Emmett attend the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 23, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

In December, Ambyr was granted an order of protection against Rand.

In her filing, which was made public this week by the LA Times, Childers claimed that an FBI agent informed her over the phone that Emmett is being investigated for “suspected activities with child exploitation and pedophilia.”

“This call caused me extreme destruction and disturbance of my emotional calm and peace of mind in that London and Rylee are often alone with [Randall] while he may be engaging in acts of child exploitation and/or pedophilia,” Ambyr wrote in a court filing, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Randall poses with his three daughters on Christmas Eve. (Photo via Instagram)

On Sunday, Emmett took to Instagram Live to address the rumors.

“There is zero evidence that I’m being investigated for anything. As the father of three children, I am shocked and in utter disbelief that Ambyr would even hint at something so disgusting and untrue,” the film producer told his followers.

“As for her other claims, they are all categorically false. Anyone can say whatever they want in a pleading; that doesn’t make it true,” he continued.

“And it’s also important to note we still share 50/50 custody of our children. This is yet another attack and set of lies from Ambyr designed to hurt my career without any evidence whatsoever.”

Randall and Lala have a child together. (Photo via Getty)

Emmett didn’t specify which claims he was referring to, but both Lala and Ambyr have accused him of being physically abusive throughout their respective relationships.

“I am at a place where I felt I had to come on here and say something that actually was the truth versus the last 11, 12, 14 months that the things have been said about me,” Randall told his Instagram followers.

“Everything under the sun [has been said about me], you know, [that I’m a] narcissist, cheater, but at the end of the day, you know, I took the high road because I have three beautiful girls that I didn’t want to be out there,” he added.

Randall performs charity work with his three children. (Photo via Instagram)

“I didn’t want to have to do this, but at this point, you know, the lies have been stretched so far.”

Emmett went on to claim that he has reached out to the FBI to confirm that he is not under investigation.

“We spent today getting confirmation, because we knew there was no truthfulness to any of this, that the FBI has never been investigating me and isn’t investigating me because there’s nothing to investigate,” he said.

Randall Emmett is facing some shocking allegations. (Photo via Instagram)

“But, unfortunately, in this culture, you can just say whatever you want and then it gets written about and then that’s considered truth in this cancel culture,” Emmett continued.

“I’ve been a dad for a long time, I have custody of all my children, and I have custody of all my children because I’m a good father and I’m a good person,” Randall said on Instagram.

“At the end of the day, you know, that is what’s the most important thing. At the end of my life, no matter what happens, I’m going to look my three daughters in the face and they’re going to know their dad was a great father.”

Lala Kent poses here with Randal Emmett. They broke up amid rumors of his cheating.

On her own Instagram Stories, Lala addressed the situation indirectly, writing:

“Keep telling yourself whatever you need to to help you sleep at night. You’re seen.”

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.