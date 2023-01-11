Prince Harry Has Crossed Point of No Return, Will Never Be Welcomed Back Into Family, Insiders Say

Despite the months of hype surrounding Prince Harry’s debut memoir, the book landed with even more of a splash than anticipated.

Many suspected that the Harry would share scathing new revelations about his unique upbringing and his strained relationships with the people who raised him.

But few expected that he would be quite so brutal in his assessment of his family and the various ways in which they’ve made his life more difficult.

In case you’re somehow unaware, the media is having a field day with this airing of grievances, and many have described the current situation as the Windsor clan’s worst nightmare.

Harry’s memoir is creating quite a bit of controversy. (Photo via Instagram)

On Sunday night, just two days ahead of the book’s release, interviews with Harry aired on both US and UK television.

In his conversations with British journalist Tom Bradby and American 60 Minutes correspondent Anderson Cooper, Harry made similarly scathing remarks

But interestingly, when asked about the possibility that he and his family might one day settle their differences, Harry said that he’s optimistic.

Prince Harry recently made some surprising comments to Anderson Cooper. (Photo via CBS)

But according to a new report from Vanity Fair‘s royal correspondent Katie Nicholl, Harry is sadly mistaken if he thinks he’ll be forgiven by his family anytime soon.

“He is on a path of self-destruction. There is so much vengeance,” one palace insider told Nicholl.

“The late Queen would have been absolutely devastated.”

William and Harry were close at one point. That’s no longer the case. (Photo via Getty)

Buckingham Palace communications director Dickie Arbiter echoed those sentiments.

“If Harry wants to engage he has to eat humble pie and he doesn’t show any signs of doing that,” he said.

“From my perspective, the institution did a lot to help Harry but he got to a point where he stopped taking the advice. Harry’s always been stubborn,” Arbiter added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN.(Photo via Getty)

“He was always going to go his own way and do his own thing. As for his book, I think he’ll regret not having pulled it. It’s done now. He can’t undo this.”

On this side of the pond Harry’s comments about his brother — particularly his claim that he was assaulted by William in 2019 — have garnered the most attention.

But according to Nicholl, the royals are most upset about Harry’s comments regarding his stepmother, Camilla Parker Bowles.

King Charles new role could dramatically impact his relationship with his sons. And many believe he might use his new power to send a message to Harry. (Photo via Getty)

“Certain members have got in bed with the devil to rehabilitate their image, but that rehabilitation has come at the detriment of others,” Harry wrote about Camilla’s dealings with the media.

In his interview with 60 Minutes, Harry alleged that Camilla leaked private information to the British tabloid press in exchange for favorable coverage that would help her reputation.

Nicholl and others believe that Harry will never get back into his family’s good graces without Charles’ approval.

King Charles III and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

And they believe that by taking shots at Camilla, Harry has ruined his chances of ever regaining his father’s favor.

It seems that after nearly three years of life in North America, Harry might finally be well and truly on his own.