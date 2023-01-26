Mike Sorrentino & Lauren Pesce Welcome Baby #2, Reveal Awesomely Italian Name!

We got a girl dad situation!

Yes, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is officially a father of two!

The Jersey Shore star announced today that he and wife Lauren Pesce have welcomed a daughter!

And of course, they christened the mini-meatball with a gloriously guido-esque name!

Hooray for The Situation and Lauren Pesce. These two love birds just welcomed their second child! (Photo via Instagram)

“We got an amazing Situation!!” Mike wrote on Instagram.

“We are beyond over joyed to welcome our little girl into this world to join our growing family of 4!”

The Sorrentinos also announced that their bundle of joy is named [drumroll please] …

Mike and Lauren with son Romeo in 2022. (Photo via Instagram)

Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino!

Yes, in case the last name and parentage didn’t tip you off to this baby’s Italian heritage, the moniker Mia Bella should be a dead giveaway.

The newest member of the Jersey Shore family entered the world on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Baby Mia at 8:22 a.m., weighing 5 lbs., 15 oz. at birth.

Mike sold the pics to People magazine and granted an interview to the outlet.

Mike and Lauren announced in November of 2022 that they were expecting a second child. (Photo via Instagram)

“Of all the titles I’ve been privileged to have, ‘Dad’ has always been the best,” Mike told People.

The birth comes as somewhat of a surprise, as fans just learned that Lauren was pregnant in November.

“We have a Situation it’s a GIRL Coming January 2023,” Mike wrote on social media at the time.

Mike Sorrentino and Lauren Pesce on vacation in New Orleans. (Photo via Instagram)

Lauren explained at the time that she and Mike keep very few secrets from their fans, and they simply felt like being private for a change.

“There are very few things in life that you get to keep as a special surprise, for some people,” she told People.

“I think it’s only a matter of time before we do share it publicly, but we’re super excited.”

The Sorrentinos enjoy an afternoon meal with their son, Romeo. (Photo via Instagram)

Mike and Lauren are already parents to a 21-month-old son named Romeo.

The Sorrentinos have become fan favorites in recent years, thanks in large part to the adversity that they’s endured as a couple.

Shortly after they tied the knot, Mike served eight months in prison on tax fraud charges.

Mike poses with his wife and son. (Photo via Instagram)

Not long after Mike’s release, Lauren suffered a miscarriage, but the couple kept trying, and they welcomed baby Romeo in May of 2021.

These days, the family of four is enjoying a well-deserved life of domestic contentment.

And little Mia won’t have to wait very long to her parents on television — a new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres tomorrow on MTV!

Our sincere congrats go out to the Sitch and family!