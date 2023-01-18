Meri Brown Celebrates Birthday, Appears to Clap Back Against Claims of Abuse

New year.

Old friends.

Fresh perspective on life after a rather serious accusation was leveled in her direction.

On Tuesday, the veteran Sister Wives star shared an Instagram picture that featured her posing with two friends — it also featured her seeming to clap back against Paedon Brown’s claim that she was abusive… verbally and physically.

Meri Brown is 52 years old. She shared this photo on Instagram in celebration of the occasion.

“Spent birthday #52 with a couple of my favorite people in the world. Many laughs, lots of good conversations, and tons of good food!” wrote Meri alongside a slideshow of images from the festivities.

“On days like these, I’m reminded again of the humanity of people with good and honest hearts, the friends who have your back and stand up for you, and general goodness in the world.”

As you can see, Meri did not cite Paedon by name or making any direct reference to what he said on YouTube last week.

For those who missed it, the son of Christine and Kody Brown said on YouTube: Abrasive is not enough of a word to explain what Meri was to a few of us children specifically.

Meri Brown sits here and is grilled as part of the Sister Wives Season 17 tell-all special.

When asked by blogger John Yates if that “abrasive” behavior “moved passed verbal,” Paedon replied:

“Oh, it moves so far past verbal. Verbal basically stopped existing.”

Paedon did not specify his remarks further, but they’ve been spreading across the Internet.

It certainly seems here as if Paedon — who has long been very critical of father Kody — is alleging here that Meri was physically abusive toward some of his brothers/sisters.

Meri Brown doesn’t need Kody in her life to be happy! Just look at this gorgeous photo.

Elsewhere in this same Q&A, Paedon brought up what Maddie Brown (the 27-year-old daughter of Kody and Janelle Brown) once said during a 2019 Twitter feud that led to her deleting the account after stating Meri was “abusive” and a “monster.”

“I can reiterate what Madison said about Meri,” Paedon said several days ago.

“No, we were never safe around [Meri].”

Pretty major allegations, huh?

On the occasion of her birthday, Meri went ahead and focused on the positives.

“So grateful for friends who I can be myself with, who know my heart and my true self, and cheer for me for my bright future,” she added.

“I have so many things to be grateful for. So many good things in the works for the coming year. So much promise, hope, and light.

“And today. I’m so grateful for today.”

Meri Brown flashes a smirk in this Instagram photo, which she shared in November 2022.

While giving her “epic” pals a loving shout-out, Meri concluded:

“Here’s to another year in the books, and another year ahead full of wonder, wisdom, and worth.”

Meri, meanwhile, is off on her own journey these days, having confirmed her split recently from Kody.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” the exes said on a joint statement.

“During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family,” concluded the exes today.

“We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love.”