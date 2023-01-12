Waffler69, Popular TikTok Star Who Ate Really Weird Food Items, Dead at 33

The social media world has lost a legend.

According to TMZ, TikTok star Waffler69 passed away on Wednesday from a suspected heart attack.

He was only 33 years old.

The star’s brother confirmed the tragic news to the aforementioned celebrity gossip website.

The influencer’s real name was Taylor and he rose to TikTok fame by eating a great deal of fast food, along with other unusual items.

No official cause of death has been announced.

However, Taylor’s sibling explained to TMZ had been experiencing some discomfort yesterday and had called their mother.

However, things only grew worse from there… so he called for an ambulance to rush him to a hospital from his home in Louisiana.

Taylor then died at the hospital.

Taylor gained an enormous following by often placingg the meals on top of a random VHS tape for an extra dose of nostalgia.

Over the years, he’s chowed down on everything from massive fruit loops … to octopus spaghetti… to an “Addams Family” promotional cereal from 1991.

Sound weird? Lame? Unhealthy?

Maybe it was, but it earned Taylor over 1.7 million followers and 32.8M likes across TikTok; he also made a living for 16 years by sharing content on YouTube.

Along with making videos, the social media star branched out into his own range of culinary seasonings, merchandise, and was on celebrity video greeting site, Cameo.

A GoFundMe account has been set up in his honor.

“If he has touched your heart in someway, me and my family would appreciate it,” wrote Taylor’s brother of making a donation.

The page has thus far raised $1,245 of its $1,500 goal.

In a video of his own on Thursday, Taylor’s brother made one simple plea.

He asked those viewing the video to keep his brother’s legacy going for as long as possible by continuing to watch his content.

“Keep him alive. He loved making people happy,” Clayton said.

We send our condolences to Waffler69’s friends, family members and loved ones. May he rest in peace.