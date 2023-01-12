Jeff Beck, Legendary Guitarist and Musician, Dead at 78

The world of music has lost an all-time great.

Jeff Beck, considered one of the most talented and respected guitarists in history, has passed away, according to a statement posted to his official social media accounts.

He was 78 years old.

Musician Jeff Beck performs onstage at Les Paul’s 95th Birthday with Special Intimate Performance at Iridium Jazz Club on June 8, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Gibson)

“On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s Passing,” the statement openedd.

“After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday.

“His family asks for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

Beck rose to fame in 1965 after taking over for Eric Clapton as guitarist for The Yardbirds.

The following year, he founded his own group, The Jeff Beck Group with Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood and proceeded to release a pair of albums, Truth and Beck-Ola.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 13: Jeff Beck performs onstage during ‘A Concert For Killing Cancer’ at Hammersmith Apollo on January 13, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Beck was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992 as part of the Yardbirds and inducted again in 2009 as a solo artist.

An eight-time Grammy winner, Beck earned his first of these awards in 1985 for best rock instrumental performance for “Escape.”

He went on to win five more times in that category.

Last year, Beck toured with Johnny Depp, after the pair recorded a cover album together titled “18.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 12: Guitarist Jeff Beck performs at The Grammy Foundation’s “Starry Night” Gala honoring Sir George Martin on July 12, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

“They had a really tight friendship,” a source tells Peopel Magazine of Depp and Beck.

“They were extremely close, and he got even closer over this past summer when they were touring together.

“The sickness came on really quickly and it all deteriorated rapidly in the last couple weeks.”

Depp was eve” by Jeff’s bedside” along with “some other rock stars” prior to Beck’s death, this same celebrity gossip outlet reports.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 22: Musician Jeff Beck performs on stage at the Perth Concert Hall on January 22, 2009 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

In reaction to Beck’s passing, Rod Stewart wrote on Twitter that Beck “was one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond.”

“Jeff, you were the greatest, my man,” he added.

KISS bassist and co-frontman Gene Simmons called Beck’s passing “heartbreaking,” also stating:

“No one played guitar like Jeff. Please get a hold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness. RIP.”

Originally from England, Beck is survived by his wife Sandra.