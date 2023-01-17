Lisa Marie Presley: Family to Hold Public Memorial Service at Iconic Graceland Estate

As you’ve likely heard by now, Lisa Marie Presley passed away last week after going into cardiac arrest at her home in Los Angeles.

Presley’s first husband performed CPR and kept her alive until paramedics arrived.

But by the time she got to the hospital, it was too late for doctors to resuscitate her.

The only daughter of music icon Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie was just 54 years old.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Lisa Marie Presley with Icelandic Glacial at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial)

The outpouring of grief from family, friends, and a legion of adoring fans quickly made Lisa Marie a trending topic across the social media landscape.

Now, the Presley family is saying thank you with a public memorial service to he held this Sunday at Elvis’ iconic Graceland estate in Tennessee.

“Riley, Harper, Finley, and Priscilla are grateful for the support, well-wishes, and outpouring of love honoring their beloved Lisa Marie,” a rep for the Presley family told Us Weekly in a statement on Monday.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 21: Lisa Marie Presley attends the Handprint Ceremony honoring Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley And Riley Keough at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 21, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

“A public memorial service has been arranged on the front lawn of Graceland at 9:00 am on Sunday, January 22, in Memphis. Please visit [the official Graceland website] for more information.”

The family also stated that those “who wish to send something” do so by donating to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation.

According to its website, the organization offers “support to various charitable organizations, especially focusing on arts, education, and children’s programs in the Memphis/Whitehaven area.”

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MAY 07: Lisa Marie Presley attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Mad Max: Fury Road” at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

News of Lisa Marie’s passing was made public by her mother, Priscilla, who issued a statement just hours after her daughter’s death.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla wrote.

“She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss.”

Lisa Marie Presley attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 12th Annual An Enduring Vision Benefit at Cipriani Wall Street on October 15, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Lisa Marie spent her entire life in the public eye, first as the daughter of Elvis, and then as the wife of Nicolas Cage and then Michael Jackson.

In recent months, she made the media rounds to promote the acclaimed biopic about her father, and just days before her death, Lisa Marie attended the 2023 Golden Globes, where Austin Butler won best actor for his portrayal of Elvis.

Lisa Marie was mother to four children, including actress Riley Keough.

Our thoughts go out to the entire Presley family during this enormously difficult time.