Lisa Marie Presley: Mourned, Remembered by Stars Across Hollywood

As you’ve likely heard by now, Lisa Marie Presley has passed away at the age of 54.

The old child of iconic musician Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday and was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital… where she was eventually pronounced dead.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” her mom Priscilla Presley said in a statement to People Magazine on January 12.

“She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Lisa Marie Presley attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 12th Annual An Enduring Vision Benefit at Cipriani Wall Street on October 15, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Concluded the mournful mother:

“We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Lisa Marie — who embarked on her own music career and who was famously married to both Michael Jackson and Nicholas Cage — is survived by her mother, Priscilla, and daughters Riley, 33; and twins Finley and Harper, both 14.

In the wake of her passing, a number of celebrities have expressed their shock and sorrow on social media. To wit:

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 21: Lisa Marie Presley attends the Handprint Ceremony honoring Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley And Riley Keough at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 21, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Cage: “This is devastating news. Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.”

Billy Corgan: “There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow. This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count.”

Leah Remini: “I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. She offered prayers to her mom and children, noting, “May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now.”

Octavia Spencer: “So sad we’ve lost another bright star.”

US actress and singer Lisa Marie Presley arrives for the premiere of ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ at the Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California, on May 7, 2015. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

John Travolta: “Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry. I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley.”

LeAnn Rimes: “I hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms. My heart goes out to her family. Too much grief in just a couple of years.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph: “I just was with her at the Golden Globes and now she’s gone. Life is short. RIP.”

Jennifer Tilly: “So sad about Lisa Marie Presley. Oddly I was just at Graceland yesterday and took this picture. The guide was telling us that sometimes she would have dinners in the dining room, and once she had a party for her friends in the plane named after her. Rip sweet soul.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Lisa Marie Presley with Icelandic Glacial at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial)

Charlie Daniels: “Mom and I are saddened to hear about the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Our prayers are with her mother and her loved ones.”

Brian Wilson: “It’s hard to take when someone so young and full of life passes on. So beautiful and only 54 years old; I can’t actually comprehend it.”

Corey Feldman: “Her son Ben was like a little brother to me, so much loss, so much tragedy in their family, my [heart] is with the Presleys.”

Sarah Ferguson: “You were my sissy, an amazing mother to Ben, Riley, Harper and Finley and a superbly loving daughter to Priscilla. You have been my devoted friend for many years and I am here for your family to support and love them. I am deeply saddened my sissy, you are in my heart.”