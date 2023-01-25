Khloe Kardashian Pays Emotional Tribute to Tristan Thompson’s Late Mom

Khloe Kardashian is in mourning.

On Tuesday, the reality star shared a lengthy and emotional tribute to Andrea Thompson, the mother of NBA power forward Tristan Thompson, who passed away suddenly this month in Toronto.

Tristan, of course, is Khloe’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her two kids.

“I have been avoiding this…. Avoiding accepting this is real,” Khloe wrote to open the tribute, adding that has “so many emotions and still I feel numb.”

Most members of the Kardashian family reached out to Thompson in the wake of this tragic development.

But this post marks the first time Khloe has detailed her emotions in public.

“Life can be brutally unfair at times and This has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives,” Khloe continued.

“But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult. So difficult that I’m choosing not to say goodbye for good because that is something I cannot fathom.

“Goodbyes for good are something I don’t believe in. I KNOW I will see you again. I know I will hear your sweet voice and infectious laugh again. I know I’ll get to feel that embrace of yours.

“I’ll see you again with the many that have gone before you that I so desperately miss, love and cherish.

“So, I’m choosing to say, that until I see you again in Heaven, I miss you and I will continue to miss you more and more every single day.”

Continued the mother of two:

“I know you are with our Lord and Savior. I know you are rejoicing up there. Dancing and singing and probably yelling “who does that!!” because we are crying at your loss.

“At the same time, I know you never wanted to leave your boys. They are your entire world.

“They will learn to live with the hole in their hearts because they are warriors just like their warrior mommy. Just know, I promise you, Amari will be perfectly ok.

“We will all look after him, help him and protect him. Your boys will be ok because they have their guardian Angel by their side.”

Khloe closed with the following bible verse from John 16:22:

So with you: Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.

The Kardashians cast members shares a pair of kids with Tristan — daughter True, 4, and a baby boy, 6 months.

Thompson, for his part, was the eldest of three siblings.

Andrea is survived by Tristan and his brothers, Dishawn and Daniel. May she rest in peace.