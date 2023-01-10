Kate Middleton: Furious, Plotting Revenge Following Release of Prince Harry's Memoir [Report]

Well, today’s the day we’ve all been waiting for.

After months of anticipation, Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, hit bookstores worldwide this morning.

Of course, thanks to pre-release leaks, we’ve known about the book’s most scandalous allegations for quite some time.

And many of them involve Harry’s tense relationship with his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

Feud? What feud?!?!? Kate Middleton and Prince Harry look pretty happy to be together in this photograph.

The excerpt that’s gotten the most press coverage involves Harry’s allegation that William assaulted him in 2019 following a tense argument about Meghan Markle.

But that’s certainly not the only portion of the book in which Will and Kate are portrayed in a less-than-flattering light.

Harry goes into detail about the strained relationship between Kate and Meghan, and in most of these accounts, Kate comes off looking like a bully.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle attending church service on Christmas Eve. (Photo via Getty)

Not surprisingly, the new Princess of Wales is reportedly less than thrilled with the way she’s portrayed in Harry’s book.

In fact, journalist Tom Bower, author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, says the title of his book might become more relevant than ever as Kate plots her next move.

According to Bower, Kate is “outraged and hurt” over the treatment she received in her brother-in-law’s literary debut.

Kate Middleton attends Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. (Photo via Getty Images)

It seems Bower is similarly outraged, describing the depiction of Kate as “grotesquely gutter” and “disgraceful,”

In an interview with Page Six, Bower noted that there are rumors that Meghan also has a tell-all in the works.

Those reports led him to conclude that “this is the way they’re going to make their money for some time now.”

Do they hate each other or not? This is a question commonly asked of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. (Photo via Getty)

Of course, with regard to the relationship between Kate and Meghan, there might not be much more to tell.

Harry has already spilled the tea in a big way, writing at length about incidents such as Kate and Meghan’s spat over bridesmaids’ dresses in the run-up to Harry and Meghan’s wedding.

“Meg asked if Kate was aware of what was going on right now. With her father,” Harry writes.

So much for this rivalry, right? Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton look like they’re getting along here. (Photo via Getty)

“Kate said she was well aware, but the dresses. And the wedding is in four days!”

“Yes, Kate, I know….” Meghan replied.

Harry also recalled an incident in which Kate seemed grossed out by the idea of letting Meghan borrow her lip gloss.

The Duchesses watching the Wimbledon championship together. (Photo via Getty)

“Kate, taken aback, went into her handbag and reluctantly pulled out a small tube,” Harry wrote.

“Meg squeezed some onto her finger and applied it to her lips. Kate grimaced.”

Add that Harry’s account of William recoiling in horror the first time Meghan hugged him, and it’s clear that the Prince and Princess of Wales are not big fans of the Duchess of Sussex.

Harry, Meghan, William, and Kate mourn the Queen at Windsor Castle.(Photo via Getty Images)

It might be a while before Will and Kate make their next move.

But you can be sure Harry is very much at the forefront of their minds these days.