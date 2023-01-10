Prince Harry Reveals Kate Middleton Text Messages That Reduced Meghan Markle to Tears

After months of hype and controversy, Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated memoir finally hits US bookstores today.

Of course, leaked excerpts provided an early glimpse of the book’s content and gave the royal family advance warning.

Harry did not go easy on his loved ones in the book, with Prince William and wife Kate Middleton receiving much of the harshest criticism.

At one point, Harry reveals that he was assaulted by William during a conversation about Meghan Markle.

Harry, Meghan, William, and Kate mourn the Queen at Windsor Castle.(Photo via Getty Images)

Of course, that wasn’t the only incident in which Will and Kate allegedly made life more difficult for Harry and Meghan.

At one point in the book, Harry addressed the controversy surrounding his wedding to Meghan, and her clash with Kate during the planning process.

Each side has offered a differing account of the situation, but everyone seems to agree that the trouble started with Princess Charlotte’s ill-fitting dress.

What a precious family photo. Prince William and Kate Middleton lead around their three kids at Louis’ Christening. (Photo via Getty)

“Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy,” Harry recalls Kate texting Meghan.

“She cried when she tried it on at home.”

“Right, and I told you the tailor has been standing by since 8am. Here. At KP. Can you take Charlotte to have it altered, as the other mums are doing?” Meghan allegedly replied.

Meghan tells her side of the story. (Photo via Netflix)

“Meg asked if Kate was aware of what was going on right now. With her father,” Harry writes.

“Kate said she was well aware, but the dresses. And the wedding is in four days!”

“Yes, Kate, I know….” Meghan replied.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to the US following the Queen’s funeral. But they might be back in the UK very soon. (Photo by KIRSTY O’CONNOR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Harry goes on to write that Kate was generally having “problems with the way Meg was planning her wedding. Something about a party for the page boys? It went back and forth.”

“I’m not sure what else to say. If the dress doesn’t fit then please take Charlotte to see Ajay. He’s been waiting all day.”

“Fine,” Kate allegedly replied.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle spent a good deal of time together during the week of the Queen’s wedding. And some say the signs of strain were obvious.(Photo via Getty Images)

Harry recalls that after one of these tense exchanges, he arrived at home to find Meghan sobbing “on the floor” of their home.

It was initially reported that Meghan had made Kate cry in the run-up to the wedding, but Meg corrected the narrative during her interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

Now, of course, the ball is back in Will and Kate’s court, and the couple will likely deny Harry’s version of events through a representative.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were recently in Boston. Their reception was as cold as the weather. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

During a recent appearance on 60 Minutes, Harry revealed that he is no longer on speaking terms with William.

Something tells us the release of Harry’s memoir won’t do much to improve relations between the brothers.