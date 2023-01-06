Prince Harry: William Freaked Out the First Time Meghan Markle Hugged Him!

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir leaked ahead of its release date, and the excerpts that have been published thus far contain some scandalous allegations about the royal family.

Many of the most shocking claims have involved Harry’s strained relationship with his older brother, Prince William.

The allegation that’s made the most headlines involved Harry’s claim that William assaulted him during a tense argument that took place in 2019.

Not surprisingly, the subject of the argument was Harry’s relationship with Meghan Markle.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 03: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. (Photo by Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Harry has previously made it clear that William objected to his relationship with Meghan, but the extent of the elder brother’s disapproval was not evident until this week.

At one point in the book, Harry recalls the first meeting between Meghan and William.’

It seems that he thought it would go well because William was a big fan of Suits, the legal drama on which Meghan had a starring role.

Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, as it travels on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch September 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Ellis – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Instead, the evening went awry almost immediately.

According to Harry, Meghan hugged William, and the Prince of Wales reacted with visible disgust.

“[It] completely freaked him out,” Harry wrote in an excerpt from Spare published by Us Weekly.

Meghan Markle made some very candid comments about life in the UK in her recent Netflix series. (Photo via Netflix)

“He recoiled. Willy didn’t hug many strangers. Whereas Meg hugged most strangers.”

Harry explains in the book that he briefed Meghan on proper protocol before she met the Queen, but she was under the impression that more informal behavior would be permissible when making William’s acquaintance.

“When meeting my grandmother, I’d made it clear — this is the queen,” Harry wrote.

William and Harry were close at one point. That’s no longer the case. (Photo via Getty)

“But when meeting my brother, it was just Willy, who loved Suits.”

The Duke of Sussex says he was baffled by the reaction, as both William and wife Kate Middleton seemed excited by the idea of Harry dating an actress from one of their favorite shows.

“I was baffled, until Willy and Kate explained that they were regular — nay, religious — viewers of Suits,” Harry recalled.

Prince Harry reportedly hoped that his relationship with Prince William would improve once he moved to America. (Photo via Getty)

“Great, I thought, laughing. I’ve been worrying about the wrong thing,” he continued.

“All this time I’d thought Willy and Kate might not welcome Meg into the family, but now I had to worry about them hounding her for an autograph.”

Sadly, it seems that whatever excitement Will and Kate might have been feeling had evaporated before their first meeting with Meghan.

William and Harry, side-by-side during happier times. (Photo via Getty)

And now, insiders say they expect that William will cut off contact with his brother entirely, in response to the claims Harry makes in his memoir.

Obviously, it’s a sad situation.

But we’re sure Harry has few regrets about standing up for his wife and speaking his truth.

