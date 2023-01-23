Kanye West Heads to Australia to Freak Out New Wife’s Family!

As you’ve likely heard by now, Kanye West has gotten remarried.

The rapper’s new wife is an architect named Bianca Censori who works for his design firm.

It’s unclear if the couple has legally tied the knot, but insiders say Kanye and Bianca are wearing rings and referring to one another as husband and wife.

So it stands to reason that Ye would make the trip Down Under to meet his Bianca’s family.

Yes, it seems that Kanye’s new bride is from Australia.

We’re learning new things about her all the time — and Kanye probably is too, because it seems like these two pretty much met and immediately got hitched.

Anyway, according to a new report from Hollywood Life, Kanye and Bianca have made a trip to the Southern Hemisphere so that Yeezy can meet the parents.

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 2, 2022 in Villepinte, France. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga )

And what do the rest of the Censoris think about this surprising development in Bianca’s life?

Well, they’re probably somewhat divided on the matter.

After all, their daughter is now married to a former billionaire — but the operative word there is former.

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Villepinte, France. (Photo by Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images For Balenciaga)

Kanye’s anti-semitic rants and attacks against his ex-wife have cost him his reputation and about $500 million in business deals.

Without his Adidas partnership, Kanye is no longer a sneaker mogul, and at present he doesn’t even have a music distribution deal.

So there could be some awkwardness when Bianca’s dad asks him about his plans for the future, and Ye sheepishly mumbles that he’s trying to make it as a rapper (again).

Kanye talks about his signature sneakers. (Photo via Getty Images)

“It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” Bianca’s sister Angelina Censori told the Herald Sun.

Alyssia Censori, a cousin of Bianca’s, added that she is “super happy for them both.”

As for the other reactions to the nuptials, insiders say Kim Kardashian is mostly indifferent to the reports about her ex’s new marriage.

Kim looks shook. And with the year she’s had, we don’t blame her. (Photo via Instagram)

“Kanye did not tell Kim prior to getting married, so she does not know either way if this was legal but she is hearing that it was just a ceremony,” a source tells Hollywood Life.

“She does not care either way and is not giving it any thought,” the insider adds.



“Kim does not care what he does with his romantic life, as long as he keeps up his duties as a father to their kids.”

Say hello to Bianca Censori. She got married to Kanye West in January 2023 and, yes, she looks like Kim Kardashian.

Interestingly, one of the only people who has yet to publicly express some sort of opinion on the situation is Bianca herself.

Of course, it’s possible that her ability to remain mum is one of the things that Kanye loves about her.

We guess when you marry someone named Censori, you expect them to be able to keep a secret.