Josh Duggar Is NOT Popular With His Fellow Inmates, Prisoner Reveals

When Josh Duggar was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison, critics delighted in predicting that he wouldn’t fare well behind bars.

However, early reports from the inside indicated that, to the frustration of many, Josh is enjoying a surprisingly peaceful existence at Seagoville FCI.

According to accounts from behind prison walls, Josh enjoyed a nice holiday season complete with lavish meals (by prison standards) and movie nights.

But anyone who’s seen The Shawshank Redemption knows that the quality of an inmate’s life behind bars depends largely on the strength of the bonds he forms with his fellow prisoners.

Josh’s arrest marked the beginning of the end of the Duggar’s media empire.

And according to a new report from The Marshall Project, Josh has struggled to form lasting friendships behind bars.

One inmate tells the outlet that Josh enjoyed an initial period of popularity, as celebrities are not a frequent sight at a Texas federal correctional institution.

“We occasionally get people that are high-profile at this facility, and Duggar’s case seems exactly like with other celebrities,” the prisoner stated.

“Some people think they know you because you’ve been on TV, and everybody wants to talk to you.”

The anonymous inmate adds that Josh wisely did not attempt to play the part of the celebrity.

After all, at Seagoville, he’s just another prisoner, with the same uniform, the same schedule, and the same restrictions on his freedom as everyone else.

“He said he was just a regular, nice guy, but everybody was trying to talk to him, so my friend waited his turn,” the inmate added.

“It’s different running into a celebrity who’s not trying to build their brand — because they’re not trying to build their brand in prison.”

So it sounds like Josh hasn’t encountered any violence during his time at Seasgoville, which was apparently his biggest fear before he reported to the facility.

“Even though Seagoville is low security and not known for violence against inmates, it does happen,” an insider told In Touch ahead of Josh’s transfer.

“And he’s going in for what fellow criminals and inmates despise: a child sex offender. No one feels sorry for him.”

But while Josh’s celebrity status might keep him somewhat alienated from the general population, it seems that he has not been targeted because of the nature of his crimes.

That could be a result of the judge’s decision to send Josh to Seagoville as opposed to any of the other federal institutions he could have chosen.

Seagoville has a higher percentage of sex offenders than most other prisons, and it boasts one of the top treatment programs in the country.

So while Josh’s crimes might be uniquely repugnant, he is surrounded by other sex offenders, who are of course less likely to single him out for violence.

So we guess Josh’s situation is lonely, but not altogether that bad.

We can only hope that his situation will take a turn for the worse sometime soon.