Todd and Julie Chrisley: Bail Denied! Off to Federal Prison!

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley are out of options.

And will soon be inside of the system.

Earlier this week, the USA Network reality stars were told they have to report to federal prisons in Florida next week after their request to earn bail was denied while they wait out an appeal.

Todd and Julie Chrisley are GUILTY. They’ll be spending many years in prison as a result.

In November, the Chrisley Knows Best leads were sentenced to a combined prison term of 19 years after a jury convicted the couple of a multimillion-dollar bank fraud and tax evasion scheme.

On January 17, they will report to their temporary new homes:

Todd will begin his 12-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola.

Julie, meanwhile, will spend the next seven years two-and-a-half hours away at Federal Correctional Institution and Federal Prison Camp Marianna.

Julie and Todd Chrisley may be all smiles in this scene from their reality show. But their life is awful these days.

On Tuesday, the spouses’ motion for bail pending appeal was denied, court records now show.

The court also denied their request to extend their surrender date by 21 days.

The couple, who have been married since 1996, were engulfed in a weeks-long trial that ended in June when they were convicted on tax evasion, bank fraud and conspiring to defraud the IRS.

Prosecutors alleged at the time that the reality stars used falsified documents to obtain $30 million in bank loans… and then defaulted on more than $20 million in debt when Todd Chrisley declared bankruptcy in 2012.

They also concealed millions of dollars from the IRS that they had earned from the aforementioned program.

Todd Chrisley reacts in shock here during a scene on his terrible reality show.

Todd and Julie have consistently claimed they’re innocent of these charges.

“Age is just a number, and since we don’t know our death date, we have to live every day as if it’s our last,” Julie said during the November 30 episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast, citing a quote by author Priscilla Shirer.

Added Todd on air:

“Yesterday doesn’t matter. Today is what we have. Tomorrow belongs to God, because we’re not promised tomorrow. What God calls us through, he will walk us through.”

Following their respective prison terms, each Chrisley will serve three years of supervised release, according to the North District of Georgia U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Chrisleys are appealing their conviction.

In a statement previously provided to various celebrity gossip outlets, their attorney Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP said, in part:

“Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid.

“Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead.”