Jinger Duggar: I Can Totally Relate to Britney Spears!

Jinger Duggar can’t really sing.

As far as we know, she can’t really dance, either.

And yet: In a new interview with Page Six, the former reality star explains why she can relate pretty well to the long-gestating plight of Britney Spears.

Not for any professional reason.

B

But very much for a personal reason.

“It’s interesting. I see people who are in the public eye and have stories and I can relate to them at different points, maybe on smaller scales,” Duggar told this outlet.

“And I think that’s the beauty of it.

“You see that so many people have walked through so much pain and hardship and just coming out on the other side, I want to say that we can come out stronger on the other side.”

Jinger Duggar smiles very broadly in this sweet photo of the former reality star. (Photo via Instagram)

Britney, as you likely know well, was under the control of her father via a conservatorship imposed by a court for about 13 years.

She finally broke free this past fall.

Jinger, meanwhile, just wrote a memoir titled “Becoming Free Indeed.”

It largely documents her childhood as a member of the Duggar family, growing up in a household where her strict parents controlled every aspect of her life.

Of late, Jinger has realized all the ways she was misled by her mother and dad — when it comes to topics such as wearing pants, drinking alcohol and using birth control.

Akin to the Free Britney movement, FreeJinger.org was created in the late 2000s by TLC viewers who got the sense that Duggar’s affection for big — and predominantly secular — cities meant that she internally rejected her rural, small-town life governed by the word of God and conservative community leaders.

“I’m not upset at the Free Jinger movement,” the mother of two told Page Six.

“It was very kind of the people. I’m sure the people who started it had the best intentions in mind and probably still do today.”

Jinger Duggar smiles very broadly in this sweet photo of the former reality star. (Photo via Instagram)

In her book, Jinger writes about how she grew up adhering to the teachings of now-disgraced minister Bill Gothard, who founded the Institute in Basic Life Principles church.

“He built his teachings on fear, manipulation, superstition and control … so the way that I viewed God was that he’s waiting to spite me, he’s waiting to get me at any turn,” she says of the controversial preaching.

“Even if I don’t know what God expects of me, I’m going to be punished because he just is out to get me.”

Duggar also delves into very personal and sensitive topics — such as the imprisonment of her brother, Josh.

Jinger Duggar has released her own blend of coffee grounds. Are she and Jeremy desperate for money? (Photo via Instagram)

“I’m grateful that justice is being served with my brother,” she recently told Us Weekly of a sibling who was convicted of downloading sexually explicit videos of kids under the age of 12.

“My heart just breaks for the victims and their families.

“People will always let us down and fail us.

“You can look at something like that and say, ‘How in the world is this possible? How could this have happened?’ It just takes so much time to work through in your mind and process everything.”