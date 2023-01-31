RHONY Legacy Spinoff DEAD at Bravo After Stalled Negotiations

Last fall, we reported on The Real Housewives of New York City‘s new cast.

They were, largely, a group of unknowns — but already dramatic enough that one scandal rocked the cast.

Bravo planned a simultaneous “Legacy” RHONY series, featuring familiar and, in some cases, even beloved Housewives.

Well, not beloved enough. Not as far as Bravo is concerned. The network is scrapping the project entirely.

Over the weekend, we first heard murmurings that discussions for the Legacy series had “stalled.”

Bravo was in contract negotiations with familiar returning cast members, including Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, and Sonja Morgan.

Well … those negotiations are over. And not in a good way.

Page Six reports that the talks have broken down.

On Monday, Bravo emailed the would-be returning cast members to formally rescind their offer.

And this doesn’t mean that they’re reworking things, either. The “Legacy” project is dead in the water.

The cast for The Real Housewives of New York Season 12 has been revealed, and we are very excited for what’s to come!

Now, the same report emphasizes that Bravo doesn’t hate the idea, with sources stressing that the network “never says never.”

At some point in the future, the “Legacy” edition could take shape in one form or another.

After all, The Real Housewives of Miami came to a grinding halt in 2013. Then, eight years later, it returned on Peacock.

But Housewives fans should be pleased to hear that the actual show, The Real Housewives of New York City, is doing just fine.

As we know, Bravo is doing a soft reboot of RHONY after a couple of rough seasons.

The new cast includes Jenna Lyons, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, and more.

Simply put, RHONY has had an aggressively white cast. For a long time.

For years, networks could “get away” with catering to white fragility with their casting choices. They figured that they would alienate more viewers with diversity than they would with a homogeneous lineup.

And maybe they were right. But, well things change.

The Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer wants to speak with the manager, so to speak, demanding that producers stop filming.

First and foremost, a lot of people are more consciously aware of systemic inequality.

From major things, like redlining and police violence, to little things, like representation in media, audiences as a whole have a better grasp of things than they did when RHONY first aired.

So more people notice when an entire group is all men, all white. In some cases, people even call it out when the lineup is all-straight and all-cis. All of these things that society treats as “default” when they are not.

Additionally, and from a more pragmatic standpoint, Bravo has to know that more diverse casting should hopefully help avoid certain scandals.

Obviously, there are exceptions. Of all of the cast members of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Jennie Nguyen and Mary Cosby happened to have racism scandals. Which, you know, yikes.

But after Ramona Singer — and too many others — have endangered their places on the network, Bravo may be looking for cast members who aren’t offensively clueless disasters.