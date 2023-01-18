Jinger Duggar Breaks Silence on Josh Duggar Sex Crimes: I Pray For His Victims

Jinger Duggar is finally speaking out — in more ways than one.

If you’re a Duggar fan then by now you’ve likely caught wind of the fact Jinger has written a memoir which is set to hit bookstores at the end of this month.

And like Prince Harry before her, Jinger is whetting the appetites of potential readers with some scandalous promotional interviews.

Earlier this week, Jinger sat down with People magazine for an interview that delighted fans, but likely caused a tremendous amount of stress to her notoriously secretive parents.

Jinger Duggar smiles very broadly in this sweet photo of the former reality star. (Photo via Instagram)

Among the topics of discussion was Jinger’s eldest brother, Josh Duggar, who is currently in prison on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Most of the Duggars have kept mum on the issue, and it’s been rumored that many of Josh’s family members believe that he’s innocent and will be acquitted on appeal.

Thankfully, it seems that Jinger does not subscribe to that belief herself.

Jinger began that difficult portion of the conversation by pledging her support to Josh’s long-suffering wife, Anna, as well as the couple’s seven children.

“I know that they’ve just been through so much and so I just always am here for them whenever they need help,” she told the outlet.

“It’s so heartbreaking to see the decisions my brother Josh has made, and my heart breaks for the victims and their families and all that they’ve been through,” Jinger continued.

Jinger Duggar stares intensely into the camera in this still image from a YouTube video she recorded. (Photo via Instagram)

“I pray that Josh will genuinely change one day and come to know Christ for who he is and repent.”

Yes, while most of the Duggars are still praying that Josh will be vindicated, Jinger is placing the blame where it belongs and hoping that it’s not too late for her brother to change.

From there, she confessed that she has not spoken to Josh in over two years.

Jinger is speaking her mind like never before these days. And her parents might not like what she has to say. (Photo via Instagram)

“I don’t have any desire to talk to him,” she Jinger revealed.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jinger opened up about her ultra-conservative upbringing.

To the shock of many fans, she claimed that growing up in the Duggar household was like living in a cult.

Jinger with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, and her parents, Michelle and Jim Bob. (Photo via Instagram)

“Fear was a huge part of my childhood,” Vuolo told the outlet during a Zoom interview from her home in Los Angeles.

“I thought I had to wear only skirts and dresses to please God. Music with drums, places I went or the wrong friendships could all bring harm.”

Jinger explained that her parents spent much of their lives under the sway of the cult leader and accused sexual predator Bill Gothard, who dictated the family’s beliefs through his Institute for Basic Life Principles.

Jinger Duggar says she’s doing better than ever. But fans simply aren’t buying it. (Photo via Instagram)

“The fear kept me crippled with anxiety. I was terrified of the outside world,” she told People.

“His teachings were so harmful, and I’m seeing more of the effects of that in the lives of my friends and people who grew up in that community with me,” Jinger continued.

“There are a lot of cult-like tendencies.”

Counting On alum Jinger Duggar shows her bare arms while gazing lovingly at her husband, who shared this photo. (Photo via Instagram)

Not surprisingly, Jinger’s parents have yet to publicly respond to her latest comments.

And we’re guessing their more fearful than ever about what Jinger might reveal in her memoir.