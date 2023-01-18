Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Trash "Mean" Farrah Abraham: She's Unrecognizable!

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are not holding back when it comes to a certain fellow reality star.

Appearing recently via TikTok while fielding some fans questions, the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter cast members were asked about their temporary co-star, Farrah Abraham, who made an infamous appearance during Season 1 of this spinoff.

“Do we miss Farrah? No,” Catelynn says in the video, which has been making the round across social media.

The long-time spouses then get a bit personal.

As the video continues, Tyler reads a viewer comment aloud that states: “Farrah looks unrecognizable.”

In response Cate chimes in by sharing the same sentiment: “I know, and she was pretty.”

When (for some reason) Tyler appears confused by his wife’s statement, Cate simple adds:

“She’s just gotten a lot of plastic surgery.”

This is a rather common refrain around the Internet.

Last month, Farrah posted a throwback photo and critics immediately went off on all the work she has clearly undergone over the years.

“I understand why she wanted a nose job, I totally get that,” Catelynn went on via TikTok.

“Like, ya know, she wanted a nose job from the beginning and she should’ve just stopped…”

Instead, Abraham worked on her lips and other body parts as well.

Farrah Abraham’s latest selfie is getting a lot of attention. Unfortunately for Farrah, it’s not receiving many compliments. (Photo via Instagram)

Delving into the motivation behind Farrah’s apparent plastic surgery, Catelynn played amateur psychologist in the clip, adding that Abraham “doesn’t have any self-esteem and that’s sad.”

Tyler tried to encourage the former MTV star to “find” her self-confidence, but Catelynn thought she struggled with more than that.

She went off on Farrah as a human being.

“She’s just a mean person. She’s sadly a mean person,” the mother of three declared.

Farrah has not yet responded to these critiques.

She is probably very used to hearing such chatter, though, as folks across various platforms lay into her almost every time she uploads a picture.

“I love Farrah. But someone close to her needs to talk to her about her cheeks,” one person said of Abraham several weeks ago.

“I can’t even listen to the convo without thinking wtf did she do to her beautiful, natural face?” another individual asked.

Farrah Abraham loves to promote her party-animal business on Instagram.

As far as we know, Abraham underwent a breast augmentation in 2010 and also had a rhinoplasty.

She then got a chin implant in 2012 before undergoing a 40-minute procedure under local anesthesia to remove it a year later.

Farrah then underwent a second breast augmentation in 2013 to increase her cup size from C to D. That same year, she also received lip injections.

From there, in 2015, she went under the knife again for a third boob job to correct a previous botched procedure.

Moreover, she admitted to getting Botox and fillers in her face.

We all know about her butt work, too, right?