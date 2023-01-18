Angela Deem Fears Usman Will Turn Michael Against Her!

Even though Angela Deem thinks that she’s the star of 90 Day Fiance, Happily Ever After? is an ensemble show.

In fact, during the Tell All Part 3, part of the drama that unfolded was pretty far removed from Angela. Physically, at least.

Michael, her husband, participated in the special remotely. From Nigeria. And so did Usman. They were practically next door as they filmed.

Angela has despised Usman for years. And she lamented that she doesn’t “trust” her husband to spend time around her enemy.

To put all of this in order, we should note that Angela Deem and Usman “Sojaboy” Umar aren’t always at odds.

During the Tell All, and despite a heated fight that took place before Angela even sat down (she did start it though), Usman showed her some support.

She had expressed her heartbreak over Michael Ilesanmi cheating over Instagram.

Michael did not respond well, trying to reassure Angela that “it’s okay.”

While Angela’s abusive behavior has been a horror to behold, the correct thing to do is to break up — not to cheat. So no, it’s not okay.

Usman said as much. He also added that Michael should simply be saying “sorry,” not trying to minimize what he had done.

Obviously, Angela doesn’t need anyone to speak up on her behalf. If anything, her victims need advocates.

(Yes, we mean literal victims. For years, viewers have watched with horror as she verbally and emotionally abuses Michael. This season, we saw her lay hands on him. Michael is a victim and he needs help)

Naturally, she did plenty of angry yelling at Michael, not merely at Usman and Yara. But she is not the only cast member.

Kimberly Menzies detailed her breakup from Usman. She was the one who removed her engagement ring.

Despite their ugly split — and all of the hurt that came with it — the two are still friends. Kimberly is open to a friends-with-benefits arrangement, even.

This is important because it is what Kimberly and Usman discussed at length. Usman, of course, was participating remotely.

Towards the end of Part 3 of the Season 7 Tell All special, Shaun Robinson asked Michael if he could still hear them.

The storm where he was had become audible, to the cast and (thanks to a choice by editors) to viewers.

And people noticed that they could also hear the storm from Usman’s screen. Nigeria is not a small country. Were they both under the same storm?

This is when Angela declared her suspicion — that Michael and Usman were in the same hotel.

(Most remote Tell All participants record in a studio of some kind, including a hotel room, rather than at home. Confessionals work similarly)

Angela immediately asserted that the two should not “hang out” under any circumstances.

Angela added that she has every right to control her husband in this manner. She told Usman that this is because “I’m f–king him, not you.”

Conflict erupted, with Usman yelling at Angela.

She then took things a step further, insisting that Michael would “whip your ass if he wants to stay married.” Charming.

The Tell All took a break … but the cameras kept rolling. Angela then got on the phone with Michael, demanding that he take off his mic.

Michael protested that he and Usman were in different, albeit nearby, buildings. Angela still expressed her anger.

She admonished her husband to stop making “excuses.” Apparently, even interacting with his castmate violates her idea of how much control she should have over him.

Michael decided to try to make peace with his wife’s enemy.

“I just want peace today between us and I just need to straighten things out with Usman,” he explained.

So he walked over to the room where Usman was filming. We won’t see that interaction play out until the fourth and final installment of the Season 7 Tell All airs on Sunday.