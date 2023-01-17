Britney Spears “Manic” Dinner Claims Debunked by Basically Everyone

Over the weekend, Britney Spears once again found herself the target of some weird, unwanted attention.

Reports accused Britney of “manic” behavior at a restaurant. She has had to shoot those down.

Now, fans are learning just how much some of what they heard about her restaurant visit doesn’t match up to reality.

For good measure, Sam Asghari is quashing these claims about his wife.

Okay, so, first things first — over the weekend, Britney Spears went out to dinner.

An eyewitness claimed to TMZ that she had been speaking in “gibberish” and behaving in a “manic” way.

While neither of those are crimes, they certainly were salacious claims. Especially when the report alleged that her husband, Sam Asghari, had eventually stormed away from her.

To TMZ‘s credit, they also published a video that seemed to debunk the whole story.

There was no sign of Britney chattering on incoherently. Similarly, the video showed no evidence of Sam storming off in a huff.

Instead, we saw Britney trying to shield herself from being recorded by using a menu. That was it.

Now, Page Six can take things further, upon speaking with an employee at the restaurant.

“The disruptor wasn’t Britney,” the employee confirmed.

The employee then explained that “it was the diner who taunted her by taking a video without consent.”

According to the employee who witnessed this go down, Britney “was understandably upset.”

As for her husband’s reaction, the employee noted that Sam Asghari “only left briefly to get their car.”

“But,” the employee then emphasized, “he did not storm out.”

And, of course, over the weekend, Sam Asghari himself shut down the weird rumors.

“Don’t believe what you read online people,” he cautioned fans and followers.

That is sound advice. Particularly when it comes to a specific type of claim about Britney. People built their careers upon hounding Britney 15 years ago. Some are hoping to relive those glory days.

Britney herself also took a swipe at the weirdos who are practically chomping at the bit to defame her.

“I know the news is all hyped about me being a little drunk at a restaurant … it’s like they’ll be WATCHING MY EVERY MOVE,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I’m so flattered they talk about me like a maniac,” Britney then added sarcastically. “THEN have the balls to talk about all the negative things that happened in my past !!!”

It’s a shame that Britney has to deal with all of this.

No, it is not simply the “price of fame.”

Many famous people lack privacy, but most do not experience this merciless nitpicking and criticism.