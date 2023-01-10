Fans Think They've Figured Out Who Jim Bob Duggar's Favorite Child Is ... And It's Shocking!

If you know only one thing about Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, it’s probably that they have 19 children.

(Twenty if you count adopted son Tyler, which no one seems to. Maybe it’s because his name doesn’t start with a “J”?)

If you know two things about the Duggars, the second is probably that they’re a wildly dysfunctional family structured around a complex network of toxic relationships.

It’s almost impossible to imagine that two parents could each be fully present for 19 offspring, and Jim Bob and Michelle definitely are not.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have 19 kids. One of them has been arrested on child pornography possession charges. (Photo via Getty)

In fact, the Duggars adopted a “buddy system” of parenting that basically freed Jim Bob and Michelle from the burden of trying to bond with their entire army of offspring.

Of course, each of the parents seems to enjoy a special relationship with at least one of the kids, and a recent discussion on the r/DuggarSnark subreddit sought to answer a question that frequently arises in the Duggar-centric corners of the internet:

Which Duggar kid is the favorite?

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar seem like awful parents. Seriously, just the worst… you know? (Photo via TLC)

Not surprisingly, fans concluded that Jim Bob and Michelle have different favorites.

Fans concluded that Michelle’s best-loved kids are either Josie or Jinger.

With Jim Bob, there was no such uncertainty — everyone seemed to be in agreement that his favorite is Josh.

Jim Bob and Josh seem to enjoy a special bond. (Photo via TLC)

Which kid is Jim Bob’s favorite?

“Josh. Which makes me sad- however I believe That theory that he is the only child they were able to properly bond with,” one commenter wrote.

“That due the the miscarriage, twins and indoctrination into a stricter faith, He was the only child they bonded with.

“JimBob used to favor Josh and Jill. That is why he took Jill to Nepal. That is the most 1:1 any of them have ever spent with their parents,” another added.

Jim Bob and Josh were once partners in crime. (Photo via TLC)

“He has pretty much disowned her now. His current favorites are Josh and Jessa. Jessa never breaks his rules and acts as the family spokesperson.”

“Josh. He was the only child they had as a natural consequence of being a young married couple in love,” a third chimed in.

“The rest were all a trauma response to a miscarriage or fulfilled a narcissistic need in them.”

Josh’s arrest marked the beginning of the end of the Duggar’s media empire.

Yes, we’re talking about the same Josh Duggar who’s currently serving a 151-month sentence on child pornography charges.

Apparently, a lifetime of monstrously abusive behavior was not enough to remove Josh from his father’s good graces.

Ironically, Jim Bob has been known to disown or cut off contact with his kids as punishment for the crime of disobeying him.

Josh Duggar smiles in one of his many, many mug shots.

But apparently he doesn’t consider child pornography possession to be as egregious a crime as disobeying one’s father.

Either that orJim Bob actually believes that Josh is innocent and will soon be acquitted on appeal.

Whatever the case, the consensus seems to be that JB’s eldest son is still his favorite.

It’s just one more reminder of how supremely effed-up this family truly is.