Duggar Family’s Corrupt Church to Be Exposed In New Amazon Documentary

It’s been a tough month for Jim Bob Duggar, his wife Michelle, and the handful of offspring who are still loyal to them.

For starters, Jinger Duggar’s memoir is soon to hit stores, and the disgruntled daughter’s promotional interviews have not portrayed her family in a flattering light.

And now, Amazon has announced plans to produce a documentary that will expose corruption within the organization that provided the Duggars’ with their bonkers belief system.

If you’re a longtime follower of the family, then you’re probably familiar with the Institute for Basic Life Principles.

Jim Bob Duggar is one seriously messed-up dude. (Photo via TLC)

Despite the wholesome-sounding name, the IBLP is a deeply problematic organization that’s been accused of everything from brainwashing to systemic sexual harassment.

Founder Bill Gothard was forced to step down in 2014 as dozens of employees came forward to accuse him of harassment.

Jim Bob remained loyal, however, and now it looks like he’ll be exposed along with his mentor in Amazon’s as-yet untitled project.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have lost a considerable amount of weight. And fans are worried about their health. (Photo via Instagram)

“On the heels of Josh Duggar’s explosive criminal trial, the untitled project will expose shocking connections between some of reality television’s most famous large families and The Institute in Basic Life Principles, a controversial fundamentalist organization and homeschooling empire,” reads a press release about the doc.

“In addition, prominent commentators, writers, and social media voices will explore the broader zeitgeist of reality television, social media, faith, fundamentalism, patriarchy, and power.”

In addition to the Duggars, the IBLP has exerted its influence other famous fundamentalist families, including the Bateses of Bringing Up Bates and the Plaths who star in Welcome to Plathville.

The Duggars recent social media activity indicates that they may be feuding with other evangelical families. Some of the alleged beef involves the Bates family.

This is of course a nightmare situation for Jim Bob, who remains the IBLP’s most high-profile adherent.

The filmmakers behind the IBLP doc previously helmed LulaRich, an exposé that focused on allegations of corruption within the LulaRoe clothing empire.

Amazon has not yet announced a release date for this latest project, but you can be sure that the Duggars are already running scared.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar seem like awful parents. Seriously, just the worst… you know? (Photo via TLC)

In recent years, the Duggar name has become synonymous with corruption, and Jim Bob is probably well aware that his family cannot afford another scandal.

In 2021, Jim Bob and Michelle’s eldest son, Josh Duggar, was convicted on charges of receiving and possessing child porngraphy.

He was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison.

Josh’s arrest marked the beginning of the end of the Duggar’s media empire.

The arrest and trial attracted media attention that revealed a culture of abuse through which Josh’s crimes were enabled and covered up for decades.

At the center of it all, of course, was Jim Bob.

Now, the father of 19 is facing further damage to his reputation through his daughter’s memoir and an upcoming documentary about his cultish religious activities.

It’s anyone’s guess how he’ll weather these storms.