Priscilla Presley Pays Tribute to Lisa Marie With Touching Eulogy: She Knew She Wouldn't Live Long

The music world was stunned earlier this month by the death of Lisa Marie Presley.

The only child of the iconic Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie was just 54 years old.

News of her death made Lisa Marie an instant trending topic on social media, with tributes pouring in from millions of fans in every corner of the earth.

Over the weekend, many of those fans mourned alongside the Presley family in a memorial service that was open to the public.

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – JANUARY 22: Priscilla Presley speaks at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland on January 22, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee.

In one of the service’s most memorable moments, Lisa Marie’s mother, Priscilla Presley, read a tribute written by her teenage granddaughters, twins Harper and Finley.

“I’m going to read something that my granddaughter wrote for all of you. And this says it all.” Priscilla said during the funeral service, at Graceland.

“I have no idea how to put my mother into words, truth is there are too many. Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world, but Mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero in much more ways than one,” Priscilla continued.

“Even now, I can’t get across everything there is to be understood or known about her but as she always said, ‘I’ll do my best.’”

From there, Priscilla shared a poem written by her granddaughters in tribute to their departed mother.

“’The Old Soul’ — this is a poem — In 1968, she entered our world, born tired, fragile yet strong. She was delicate, but was filled with life,” Priscilla read to the crowd.

“She always knew she wouldn’t be here too long, childhood passes by with a glimpse of her green eye she then grew a family of her own.

“Then came her second child leaving her with suspicion, could this be the angel that takes me home?”

“Time of course flew by, it was time for a tragedy. She knew it was close to the end, survivor’s guilt some would say, but a broken heart was a doing of her death,” the poem continued.

Lisa Marie Presley

“Now, she is home where she always belonged, but my heart is missing her love. She knew that I loved her, I fear I’ll never touch her, but the old soul is always with me. She doesn’t drift above.”

Since the day of Lisa Marie’s death, Priscilla has been the face of the Presley family’s grief, thus allowing the younger generations to mourn more privately.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla said in a statement confirming the tragedy on January 12.

Lisa Marie Presley

“She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss,” the statement continued.

“Thank you for the love and prayers.”

Our thoughts go out to Lisa Marie’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.