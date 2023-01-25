Audrey Roloff Recalls the Misery of Postpartum Filming for Little People Big World: Never Again!

Even if Little People, Big World fans don’t always like Audrey Roloff, she was a part of the show for many years.

Auj and Jer left the show a while back. They’ve been doing their own thing, to varying levels of what we’ll call “success.”

Like a couple of Jeremy’s siblings, they had their own, complex reasons for leaving the reality TV world.

Audrey is opening up about one of the most painful moments of her life … and how Little People, Big World made it so much worse.

We grabbed this screen shot from a video of Audrey and Jeremy Roloff promoting some of their products on Instagram.

Earlier this week, Audrey Roloff held an Instagram Q&A with her fans and followers.

Fans would send in questions. Auj would then offer replies in her Instagram Story.

One question was simple — what was the “hardest moment” for Audrey to capture on camera during her Little People, Big World years.

Audrey Roloff has made some cute kids, hasn’t she? The former reality star poses with them here.

The answer was actually pretty easy. Audrey did not have to wrack her brain for examples.

“Anything postpartum with Ember,” she began her reply.

“It was so hard,” Audrey characterized.

Welp, this is downright adorable. We love this snapshot of Audrey Roloff and her baby in a tulip field.

“And I was just, like, in so much pain in so many ways,” Audrey’s answer continued.

“And,” she noted, she was also still “just figuring out motherhood as a first time mom.” Of course!

This would have been in 2017, when she and Jeremy welcomed Ember Jean. Their family grew with Bode in 2020 and Radley in 2021.

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff clean up pretty well, don’t they? This is a photo the former uploaded to her Instagram page.

“On top of that, we had just finished remodeling our house,” Audrey recalled.

“And,” she continued, she and Jeremy “had moved in three weeks before Ember was born.”

Unfortunately, she continued, they had gotten settled “and then our kitchen flooded.”

Audrey and Jeremy have gone ahead and done it! They are looking out here over their new land.

“And we had to move out when she was six weeks old,” Audrey listed.

So they moved in, they moved out, “and we had to do the whole thing all over again.”

It wasn’t just the stress of that and a newborn. Audrey noted that they went through these life stresses “and they were filming that.”

Not a shabby spot for a photo, huh? Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are in Hawaii here.

It is no surprise that Audrey and Jeremy picked the very next year to announce their departure. They broke the news in July of 2018.

“A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run,” Jeremy wrote at the time.

“And,” he continued, “I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride.”

Notice something different here about Jeremy Roloff? Yup. His hair is all gone.

At that point, Jeremy had been on the show for 14 years — and over 300 episodes.

Audrey had been part of the show since 2013.

17 seasons is not a bad run for just about anything.

Jacob Roloff looks down at his young son in this sweet photo. The star’s firstborn is named Mateo.

Jeremy and Audrey are not the first members of the family to bow out of reality TV.

Molly does not appear on Little People, Big World and clearly has no interest in it.

Meanwhile, Jacob hate doing it while growing up, but his parents gave him no choice. The moment that he was an adult, he quit the show and the farm.

Tori and Zach look concerned and downtrodden in this confessional scene from Little People, Big World.

Zach and Tori are still part of the show. But for how long? Tori addressed this a couple of months ago on her own Instagram.

“I think our time is definitely coming to a close, but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here!” she told fans.

Only time will tell how long before their time on the show — and, perhaps, the show itself — runs its course.