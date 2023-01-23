Kathryn Dennis’ OnlyFans Page NOT the Lifeline She Hoped For

Earlier this month, fans and cast members alike expressed their shock over the Southern Charm shakeup.

But just as Kathryn Dennis confirmed her exit, she launched an OnlyFans page.

For a long time, reports have suggested that Kathryn has major money troubles. The firing couldn’t help. Could OnlyFans be her ticket to success?

Unfortunately, it’s not looking that way.

To start at the beginning: Kathryn is no longer part of Southern Charm. She confirmed as much.

Allegedly, Bravo fired her for bad behavior behind the scenes, which reports claim included mistreating the show’s crew.

On-camera bad behavior can be television gold. But Bravo can’t monetize it when you’re cruel to the people who run the show. Let’s hope that no network ever finds a way to profit from it.

Anyway, when Bravo closes a door, OnlyFans opens a window. Or something. Right?

OnlyFans is an adult media subscription platform. It has creators and customers, and many people who are both.

Simply put, you post content — anything from slightly spicy Instagram-style pics to deeply hardcore sex videos featuring multiple partners. People pay to subscribe. In most cases, they can also buy individual content following a pay-per-view model.

Kathryn Dennis braces herself and tries to defend herself in this Bravo photo.

Kathryn stands poised to rake in about $15 a month per subscriber.

That is not all that much per person, so long as they’re getting their money’s worth. There are massive streaming services that cost more. Some cost less, but never mind that.

With a mere 600 subscribers, Kathryn could rake in a six-figure OnlyFans salary (well, minus OF’s cut) each year. It could be her sole source of income. And large OF accounts tend to continue growing.

Kathryn Dennis radiates a powerful Charleston vibe in this hat. The Southern Charm star sure knows how to look good on camera. (Image Credit: Instagram)

From a certain point of view, you might think that Kathryn is almost guaranteed to succeed at OnlyFans.

She is already famous, which is a huge deal for getting started. Kathryn has been on reality TV for many years.

And she is also much younger than the majority of her Southern Charm (erstwhile) castmates. In the world of sex work, online or offline, that tends to count for something.

Kathryn Dennis smirks in this scene from the Bravo hit Southern Charm.

The thing is … with the limited information available to us, it does not look like things are going well.

Let’s start with where Kathryn was the week that she launched her OnlyFans.

Here is where Kathryn’s page stood less than two weeks ago, right after it began.

Here was Kathryn’s OnlyFans page just after she launched it in early 2023.

Some OnlyFans debuts by reality stars and other famous people “break the internet.” Others are slow to gather steam.

At launch, Kathryn’s clearly fell into the latter category. We don’t know what the 12 likes were for, but they were not … impressive. Not even spread out among three posts.

We wondered at the time if those numbers would pick up over time. They have, two weeks later. And yet … not in any meaningful way.

Here is Kathryn’s OnlyFans page as of Monday, January 23, 2023.

If we were desperate to put a positive spin on this, we’d say “hey look, she has ten times the number of likes!”

But … while that is true, it’s not really impressive when the starting number is 12.

121 likes after two weeks on OnlyFans would be okay for someone who is previously unknown and is slowly advertising. But even “nobodies” amass thousands of likes over time … unless their page is a flop.

Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis draws some boundaries with her castmates over criticisms at the Reunion.

Meanwhile, late last week, one of Kathryn’s alleged friends spoke about her behind her back to The US Sun.

“I was not shocked to see that Kathryn has made an OnlyFans page,” the person commented.

The source shaded: “She’s never had a 9 to 5 job, so she found another way to make fast income on her time.”

Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis went on something of a face journey at the reunion special when the cast discussed her absent ex.

“I don’t think it’s the best look,” this individual commented, “especially with trying to get back custody of her children.”

“But,” the insider added, “I’m all for doing what you need to do to get by.”

The alleged friend then admitted: “I don’t know how much money you can make on there, we will see if she continues to post on it.”

Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis mocks worried friends and castmates after she returns to drinking.

Adding further shade, they noted: “It seems like she never follows through with anything, but it’s this or nothing for her.”

The supposed friend pointed out that “She has tried so many things; a podcast, kids’ furniture, clothes, an Amazon store.”

This purported friend scoffed: “She can’t even follow through with companies that want to pay her to advertise on her [Instagram] story for products.” With friends like these …