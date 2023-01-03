Josh Duggar in Danger? Convicted Star Facing Possible Assault, Violence Behind Bars

As previously reported, Josh Duggar didn’t exactly ring in the new year in enjoyable fashion.

He got to watch a movie and he had the option of a chicken sandwich or a peanut butter and jelly sandwich for dinner.

Boring? Yes. Lame? Absolutely. But scary? Not in any way, shape or form.

The same, however, cannot be said of Duggar’s daily existence behind the bars of FCI Seagoville in Dallas.

Photo via AP

The father of seven was sentenced to 151 months at the facility in May for his child pornography conviction from December 2021.

His legal team is appealing this decision, but in the meantime Josh is one of many, many inmates doing time at this location for some rather grisly crimes.

And, according to a new report, it isn’t considered the safest place to be at the moment.

The U.S. Sun has revealed that Duggar’s fellow convicts have filed lawsuits against FCI Seagoville during his stint there, many of which center on the dangers lurking around various corners of the prison.

Josh and Anna Duggar in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

On October 6, for example, an inmate filed a complaint against the Texas federal prison, claiming staff released him back into the general public knowing he was “in fear of his life.”

The unnamed individual alleged of a July 27, 2022 incident:

“I was assaulted with a lock by an inmate who was paid by other inmates to do the assaulting.”

The prisoner, based on this document, was seen by the medical team and placed in the Special Housing Unit, a high-security area used for men who pose a danger to others or are at risk if left in the general public.

Josh’s arrest marked the beginning of the end of the Duggar’s media empire.

The complaint continued as follows:

“I informed [staff] I am in fear for my life and can’t stay here. On September 16, I was released back to general public to only have my life threatened again.”

This person requested “monetary value” for “all the suffering that occurred by the gross negligence of the staff at this institution,” but the case was dismissed by a judge on December 19 because the inmate failed to respond to the court’s questionnaire despite being given “ample time” to do so.

According to the Bureau of Federal Prisons, the inmate has been transferred and is now serving his sentence at Forrest City Low FCI in Arkansas.

Josh and Anna Duggar with three of their seven children. (Photo via Instagram)

Elsewhere, a second inmate filed a complaint against the prison on October 25, 2022, for “deliberate indifference” to his “mental and physical needs” for “failure to provide [his] prescribed medication for 31 days while he was confined in the special housing unit at the total mercy of BOP staff.”

This individual is asking for $760,000.

Seagoville has not responded to the lawsuit and the case remains ongoing.

What does all of this have to do with Josh Duggar?

Josh Duggar and his legal team have filed an appeal requesting a new trial. The odds, of course, are against them. (Photo via Instagram)

Nothing, perhaps.

But the all-male minimum security prison made headlines in 2020 for the dangerous distinction of having over 72% of its population infected with COVID.

It doesn’t appear to be run very smoothly.

Duggar, meanwhile, has been convicted of downloading hundreds of photos and videos of children under 12 years old, almost as despicable of a crime as one can commit.

Josh Duggar won’t be taking any selfies for a very, very long time. (Photo via Instagram)

There is no type of person more maligned or treated worse inside of a prison than a pedophile.

This is true across the globe.

But when it comes to a prison that has faced accusations in the past of doing a poor job protecting its inmates, such as seems to be the case here?

Duggar may been in even more trouble than he previously feared.