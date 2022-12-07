Veronica Rodriguez and Jamal Menzies Are Either Dating or Trolling Us

Just last week, fan theories that Jamal Menzies and Veronica Rodriguez are dating seemed like the stuff of tinfoil hats.

Reliable bloggers cast doubts upon the rumored pairing. It sounded like wild speculation — or even wishful thinking.

But we know that Veronica has a new man. And she and Jamal are on the same franchise and follow each other.

Now, even previous doubters are reversing course. Especially after Jamal and Veronica dropped these photos.

Jamal Menzies is the son of Kimberly Menzies, of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7.

He is a fan-favorite, and not only because he’s a major hottie. Jamal has an even disposition, a lot of wisdom, and a wealth of patience.

The 27-year-old posted his photos from a specific Midtown flower garden a week apart from Veronica Rodriguez’s pics. And yet …

Veronica is Tim Malcolm’s ex and bestie and coparent. She has also starred on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3.

About a week after Jamal posted his photos, Veronica came out with her own.

Those aren’t just similar flowers, by the way. Both marked their locations as Dream Midtown.

Fans were speculating last week after one of the Tell All promos appeared to hint that Veronica’s new man is Jamal.

Some wondered if people were jumping to conclusions. Similar skin tone, facial hair, and jewelry doesn’t mean the same man.

But the way that production was teasing it certainly raised suspicions.

Given the lighting, the posing, and a hefty dose of common sense, we’d have to guess that Jamal and Veronica didn’t take separate trips to pose with flower walls.

It simply makes the most sense to guess that the two are romantically entangled. They snapped some cute photos together, but posted them separately.

Yes, it’s always possible that they’re trolling us. But the most likely explanation is that they’re boning. If so, good for them.

The two of them dating may sound far-fetched. After all, they’re on the same franchise, but it’s not like they’re castmates.

But … they’re on the same franchise. They’re both Americans. At 37 and 27, their age gap means very little. Oh, and they’re both total knockouts.

Meanwhile, Jesse Meester and Jeniffer Tarazona’s relationship was, frankly, more of a surprise.

Maybe there’s something about having Tim for an ex that makes people date within the franchise? Food for thought.

(Okay, we kid. Sorry, Tim!)

If we need any further evidence on this, 90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates reports that he is absolutely certain that Jamal is the “boyfriend reveal” for Veronica.

That said, there will always be some degree of doubt until we see the big reveal.

It is also possible that Jamal and Veronica were dating when the Tell All filmed (months ago), and have since broken up.

Perhaps they will update us when the contract allows them to. Likely, after the The Single Life Tell All concludes early next week.

Some fans are wondering what Kimberly will have to say about Jamal dating an “older woman.”

But Veronica is only 37. If she and Jamal are in a relationship, it’s not even intergenerational. They’re both Millennials.

It would be weird for Kimberly, whose age gap with Usman Umar is twice that, to object. But … we’ll see how she feels.