Audrey Roloff Shuts Down Business Amid Talk of Financial Woes

Audrey Roloff has given fans a new reason to be concerned over her financial state of affairs.

She actually gave it to them awhile back, but the information is only first coming to light.

According to paperwork obtained by The Sun, Audrey dissolved her AUJPOJ, LLC back in September 2022; this was the company responsible for the ex-reality star’s clothing line, Always More.

The mother of three launched this line through this business back in 2016.

Audrey Roloff has made some cute kids, hasn’t she? The former reality star poses with them here.

As social media followers likely know well, Audrey frequently promoted the clothing line over Instagram, as she showed off shirts, sweaters, hats and more apparel with the phrases “Always More” and “Love More.”

The last post on her Instagram account was from 2020, however, and the official brand website is currently inactive.

“As I step more fully into this new season of life as a mom with two littles, I need to take a step back from some things that demand a lot of my time,” Roloff wrote two years ago, adding at the time:

“So after lots of discussion, prayer, and tears, I’ve decided to close the shop side of Always More for the foreseeable future.”

We grabbed this screen shot from a video of Audrey and Jeremy Roloff promoting some of their products on Instagram.

As cited above, Audrey shuttered these business well over a year ago.

It’s worth noting at the moment, however, because she recently penned a lengthy Instagram post about her many failed ventures.

“Together we’ve designed and published 5 books to help encourage and equip families to be more intentional with how they are living/cherishing their life,” Audrey explained to folks.

“From working online, to working with our hands renovating our mountain Airbnb cabin, and moving dirt on the farm to prepare for what’s to come here… we’ve always worked together.”

While emphasizing how she has no regrets and how these attempts to make money have brought her loved ones closer together… Audrey also admitted many didn’t actually make money.

“We’ve always loved entrepreneurship and honing in new skills through lots of trial and error,” the former TLC personality said, referencing books she and her husband have written, along with a podcast they hosted for a bit.



“Some of our business have made zero money, some have been extremely profitable, and others have actually cost us. Along the way we’ve quit/stopped a lot of things in order to start or give more attention to others,” Roloff continued.

“And it’s become more challenging as our family has grown…

“But I think we will always chose this way of working and all the unknowns and uncertainty that it brings.”

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff clean up pretty well, don’t they? This is a photo the former uploaded to her Instagram page.

Audrey and Jeremy purchased a farm this summer, too.

It requires a lot of work, which means they likely snagged it for a fair price — but also that they may need some cash flow in order to make the improvements they want to make on the property.

“POV you start the year with 3 kids 4 and under, run multiple businesses together, buy a fixer-upper in the country, but decide this is the year to commit to a weekly date night…” Audrey recently wrote as a caption to a photo of herself and her spouse.

Audrey and Jeremy left Little People, Big World in 2018.

It’s hard not to wonder if they wish they could go back.