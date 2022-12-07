Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Double Down on "Climate Criminal" Status, Take Separate Jets to Same Event

Perhaps Kylie Jenner has decided to become an actress, and she’s currently researching her role as the villain in a live-action adaptation of the corny nineties cartoon Captain Planet.

How else to explain Kylie’s continued over-use of her private jet in the face of scathing criticism from environmental activists, and others who are concerned about the continued livability of our one and only planet?

Over the summer, Kylie’s private jet use became a cause of great concern, especially after it was revealed that she was routinely flying distances that could be traveled in less than 40 minutes by car.

FAA records revealed that Kylie had recently flown from Camarillo, California, to Van Nuys, California — a distance of less than 40 miles.

Kylie Jenner has been accused of using her private jet far too much. (Photo via Instagram)

Further investigations revealed that Kylie frequently takes flights of less than 15 minutes.

According to a report from Buzzfeed, each of these trips used over 15,000 pounds of jet fuel and emitted 25 tons of carbon dioxide.

On Reddit, critics have branded Kylie as “unimaginably selfish” — and the complaints have only grown louder amid new reports of Kylie’s shocking disregard for the planet.

Kylie Jenner has been boasting about her wealth lately. But Kris Jenner is reportedly concerned about the mogul’s finances. (Instagram)

Buzzfeed reports that Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott recently made a trip from Miami to Van Nuys, California — a journey of about five hours.

Shockingly, flight records indicate that Kylie and Travis each flew in their own private jet.

Not surprisingly, Kylie has once again found herself on the receiving end of some major backlash.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Does she not realise this is the same planet her kids has to live in too?” complained one Reddit user.

“Like fine they obviously don’t give a f-ck about anyone else but their kids are going to suffer from global warming too idk these people are unimaginably selfish.”

“How do they not feel bad for the planet?” another asked.

“The planet is suffocating,” a third added.

One popular theory that’s emerged in recent months is that billionaire Kylie really doesn’t care about the planet, because her wealth will allow her to make some sort of escape once the apocalypse kicks into high-gear.

“I’m kind of joking but I do believe these people have an exit plan. Even if they’re just bunkers,” one redditor wrote.

“I do think they might have some kind of exit plan and that they think that it won’t really affect them, because they’re so rich that they can just go somewhere else.”

Kylie Jenner attends the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 on October 1, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

“That’s not even a theory. That’s life,” another user added.

“Being rich buys you certainty. Whatever is going to happen in this world, they’ll know they’re one of the last to actually have to suffer.”

In a case of abysmally bad timing, the second season finale of the Kardashians’ Hulu reality show saw the sisters discussing plans to construct post-apocalyptic survival bunkers.

Kim looks shook. And with the year she’s had, we don’t blame her. (Photo via Instagram)

Curious fans did a bit of followup research and determined that Kim had recently filed legal documents pertaining to her plans for a “subterranean wellness center” near her home in the aptly-named enclave of Hidden Hills, California.

One would think that the Kards would still prefer that their kids grow up knowing what the sky looks like and occasionally eating food that didn’t come from a can.

But maybe when you shell out for something like an underground bunker you start feeling like you need to get some use out of it!