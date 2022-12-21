Allison Holker Shares Heartbreaking Selfie, Message in Wake of Husband’s Suicide

Allison Holker’s has returned to social media just days after her husband, beloved dancer and DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss, took his own life inside of a Los Angeles hotel room.

“My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much,” the former So You Think You Can Dance star captioned the following Instagram selfie of her and Boss on Wednesday, December 21.

Known as ‘tWitch,’ Boss was only 40 years old at the time of his death.

A runner-up in 2007 on So You Think You Can Dance, Boss rose to true small screen stardom as the DJ on the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Allison Holker shared this selfie in the wake of her husband’s suicide. May he rest in peace.

On December 13, Boss committed suicide via self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People Magazine by way of tragic confirmation last week.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him.

“He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

tWitch Boss is pictured here at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. May he rest in peace.

Allison added back then:

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory.

“We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 28: Allison Holker and Stephen Boss attend the Los Angeles premiere screening of “Velvet Buzzsaw” at American Cinematheque’s Egyptian Theatre on January 28, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Holker and Boss started dating after meeting on Season 7 of So You Think You Can Dance in 2010.

Three years later, they got married.

The stars then their family with son Maddox in 2016 and daughter Zaia in 2019.

Days before Boss died, the spouses took to Instagram to share a festive dance routine.

“HOLIDAY SUNDAY FUNDAY DANCE !!! With my lover @sir_twitch_alot,” they captioned the joint Instagram upload on December 11.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss attends 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City. RIP. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Following news of his death, a number of celebrities shared their own stories of Boss, including Justin Timberlake who wrote:

“I’ve known Twitch for over 20 years through the dance community—he always lit everything up.”

In response to this tragedy, meanwhile, DeGeneres wrote the following on Instagram:

“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light.

“He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him.”