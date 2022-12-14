Stephen "Twitch" Boss, Ellen DJ and So You Think You Can Dance Star, Dead at 40

Horrible news today out of the television and entertainment world.

Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss, a dancer and musician likely best known for serving as the on-set DJ for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

He was 40 years old.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss attends 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City. RIP. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Boss’ wife, Allison Holker Boss told People Magazine this morning.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into.

“He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him.

“He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 05: (L-R) Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker attend Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

An Alabama, Boss wrote rose to small screen stardom after finishing in second place on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008.

He went on to join The Ellen DeGeneres Show 2014 to 2022 and then later collaborated with Ellen DeGeneres again for the NBC game show Ellen’s Game of Games.

After dancing as an extra in films such as “Blades of Glory” and “Hairspray,” he began landing more significant roles in “Step Up 3D” and “Magic Mike XXL.”

Boss’ credits also include “Step Up All In,” “Modern Family,” “Ghostbusters,” “Love,” “East Los High,” “Bones,” “Touch” and “Famous in Love.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 05: Stephen “tWitch” Boss attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Continued his wife in her heartbreaking statement:

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt.

“I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory.

“We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: In this image released on October 14, tWitch speaks onstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on October 14, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

No cause of death has been announced.

However, TMZ reports that Boss was found inside a hotel room late Tuesday morning — and that he killed himself via self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Closing her statement, Allison shared a message for her spouse that reads as follows;

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 28: Allison Holker and Stephen Boss attend the Los Angeles premiere screening of “Velvet Buzzsaw” at American Cinematheque’s Egyptian Theatre on January 28, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Boss is survived by his wife, as well as children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

In the wake of this stunning news, a number of celebrities paid tribute to Boss on social media.

“What is going on?! This news has broken my heart. I’ve loved him since #SYTYCD. He was always so joyful & full of life. Always,” Tweeted Yvette Nicole Brown.

Added Loni Love:

“A kind soul and a sweet person.. my heart goes out to his family especially Allison and their beautiful kids.. this is devastating… I love you brother and will miss you dearly.”