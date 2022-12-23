Sister Wives at War: Would Paedon Actually Fight Kody?!?

Paedon Brown is not a fan of his father.

This is not exactly a secret at this point.

Just this past September, for example, Paedon dragged Kody pretty hard for essentially declaring himself the undisputed king of his household, stating on social media:

“Any king who has to say, ‘I am the King’ is no true king. Any man of the house that has to say, ‘I am the man of the house!’ is no true man of the house.”

Now, earlier this week, the 24-year old took to TikTok to participate in the video trend in which users filmed their response to the question:

“Would you fight your dad if he banged your girlfriend?”

(Side note: TikTok can be weird.)

“Oh, no. No, I would not,” Paedon replied in his video, adding:

“That would actually be a pristine matchup. My dad, Kody, and my ex? Good luck to ya both. Have the most fun in the world.”

Kody shares Paedon — in addition to kids Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Aspyn, Ysabel and Truely Brown — with ex-wife Christine Brown.

Of late, these kids have been making their feelings more and more known.

Most notably, perhaps, Gwendlyn told fans a few days ago of Robyn:

“I really don’t like her as a person.”

Kody Brown looks quite displeased in this photo. And we love it!

As part of the same YouTube footage in which Gwen made this admission, she made it clear that she’s proud of her mom for leaving her dad.

“I was like, you’re leaving? Good for you!” Brown said this week, recounting how her mother broke the break up news to her:

“She told me she was moving and also divorcing my father at the same time. I was all hyped for her. Obviously I love he and I visit her all the time.

“But she was going home and I was happy for her. I didn’t love the relationship they had and she’s doing great now.”

Indeed, Christine left Kody in November 2021… while Janelle more recently confirmed that she has done the same.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the TLC personality wrote in a statement via her Instagram account on Tuesday, November 2.

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

“At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”

For his part, Kody responded to the split last year via a message that read:

Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness.

We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her.

Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.