Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa Hint at Stunning Reconciliation: Are They Back Together?

All year, the split rumors about Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa have been mounting.

The 90 Day Fiance alums have made no secret of their marital problems — while filming or on social media.

After moving states and spending a lot of time apart, Asuelu’s recent reunion with the boys seemed like a visitation.

Now, a brand new post looks like Asuelu and Kalani are working things out. Were the divorce rumors premature?

Years of troubles seldom just evaporate overnight. Not unless they all hinged upon one fixable issue, anyway.

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa’s issues stem from various sources — their respective ages, their clashing cultures, and some of his relatives.

But there is more than that. Though they clearly enjoy many things about each other, they are also very different people.

Photo via Discovery+

Perhaps they will “grow together” in time, but their priorities and values are so different that this year’s split rumors were easy to believe.

Neither of them were trying to discourage people from assuming that they separated — if not divorced.

Perhaps a TLC contract kept them from “spoiling” a breakup. But there’s no contract requiring Kalani to invite people to put a baby in her.

Perhaps that was Kalani’s sense of humor at play. If you’re on reality TV long enough, you have to develop one, and she’s had a great sense of humor since before she ever appeared on our screens.

However, their various marital issues were no joke. And neither was Asuelu’s lengthy stay in Samoa.

While Kalani and their sons, Oliver and Kennedy, moved to California, Asuelu was far away. That’s a long break.

So is that it? Will Kalani and Asuelu build new, separate lives as co-parents and nothing more in California?

They’re both happy to leave Utah in the dust, and they both love their kids. Maybe that’s enough?

Or maybe something — like Asuelu’s extended absence — made their hearts grow a little bit fonder.

Kalani and Asuelu took a holiday card featuring their precious sons, Oliver and Kennedy.

With all four in the photo, it’s not difficult to imagine that perhaps they are still living and trying to make it work as a family.

Actual celebrity couples have dropped each other off of their card photos without so much as a separation, let alone a divorce.

Maybe Kalani and Asuelu found a way to push past their former troubles.

Or perhaps they are simply giving things another shot, hoping that their new environment will give them a fresh start.

But there is always still a chance that their idea of co-parenting involves grinning and bearing it for a “family” photo without actually reconciling. Parents do a lot of things for their kids.

Asuelu’s social media bios have gone back and forth between identifying himself as Kalani’s husband vs as the father of Oliver and Kennedy.

And a lot of fans have noted that this apparent reconciliation could be a smokescreen. Possibly one to hype an upcoming return to the franchise.

Of course, the same could be said for hyping up the breakup rumors. Reality TV is a complicated world.