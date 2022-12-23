Jinger Duggar: SNUBBED By Family on Her Birthday!

We’re just a few weeks away from the publication of Jinger Duggar’s memoir, and apparently, her family is none too excited about the prospect.

The Duggars haven’t explicitly condemned Jinger’s literary debut, but fans know how to pick on the more subtle cues from Jim Bob and company.

And earlier this week, the entire Duggar crew sent an unmistakable message by refusing to acknowledge Jinger’s birthday on social media.

Yes, Jinger turned 29, but did not receive any warm birthday greetings from her parents or her 18 siblings.

Jinger Duggar stares intensely into the camera in this still image from a YouTube video she recorded. (Photo via Instagram)

The snub might not come as much of a surprise if you’ve been following the drama surrounding Jinger’s book.

“Jim Bob and Michelle aren’t thrilled by Jinger’s book coming out, but they are hoping for the best,” a source close to the situation tells In Touch.

“They’re not sure of all the topics she’ll cover, but they have prayed about it and hope that it’s honest, respectful and doesn’t dredge up too much of their family troubles.”

Jinger with her parents during happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

Not surprisingly, it seems Jinger’s parents are afraid that she’ll delve into her family’s sordid past.

They’re said to be especially fearful about what she’ll have to say about her brother Josh Duggar’s imprisonment on child pornography charges.

“[The Duggars] fear the worst,” says one insider.

Jinger Duggar is preparing to release a new memoir. And fans are anxious to see how her family will react. (Photo via Instagram)

“Especially stories about their faith, raising their large family and especially the dark Josh incident,” the source adds.

“The last thing they want is to bring more unwanted, negative attention and scrutiny to their family.”

And so, it seems, the Duggars decided to snub their out-of-state daughter on her big day.

Jinger Duggar smiles very broadly in this sweet photo of the former reality star. (Photo via Instagram)

Fortunately, not everyone ignored Jinger.

Her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, posted the photo above, along with a caption reading:

“Happy Birthday to this beautiful woman,” he captioned a photo of the Counting On alum mid-laugh. “I love you @jingervuolo.”

Jeremy Vuolo posted this photo of himself and his wife toward the end on Instagram. They look great together! (Photo via Instagram)

“Aww thank you, baby!!” Jinger replied.

The funny thing about this situation is that it looks as though the Duggars’ worst fears are completely unfounded.

The first excerpts from Jinger’s book were published earlier this week, and it seems that the focus is not on her family so much as on her faith.

Jinger Duggar says she’s doing better than ever. But fans simply aren’t buying it. (Photo via Instagram)

Jinger has an ax to grind with fellow evangelicals who disagree with her on matters of theology and scriptural interpretation.

She’s slightly more modern and progressive in her belief system these days, but it does not look as though Jinger will be chastising her parents for her ultra-conservative upbringing.

So Jim Bob and Michelle can breathe easy — and now they should probably post a belated shout-out for Jinger’s birthday!