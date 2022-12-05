Prince William: Harry and Meghan Live For Attention! That's Why I Call Them "The Kardashians"

Last week, Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Boston for the Earthshot Prize ceremony.

The award, granted by a foundation that was co-founded by William, honors those who have made significant contributions to the field of environmental research.

In other words, the trip served as an advertisement for the sort of noble venture with which the royals want to associate themselves in the minds of the public.

It was supposed to be an antidote to the recent tabloid drama that’s overshadowed the family’s more high-minded activities.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are in Boston. Their reception has been as cold as the weather. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

So you can see why William and Kate might have been less than thrilled by the fact that the first trailer for Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series debuted during their visit to Bean Town.

There’s been a good deal of debate as to whether or not the timing was intentional.

Many have pointed out that Harry and Meghan probably didn’t have any control over when Netflix chose to release the trailer.

Harry and Meghan will offer an intimate view of their lives in their new Netflix special. (Photo via Netflix)

Despite that possibility, it seems that William and Kate have concluded that Harry and Meghan intentionally sabotaged their trip.

“It was definitely deliberate, without any question. But not at all unexpected,” a source close to the situation tells UK newspaper The Times.

The insider added that the royals have come to expect such behavior from Harry and Meghan, because “they want all the attention they can possibly get.”

Harry and Meghan in a scene from the couple’s upcoming Netflix documentary. (Photo via Netflix)

The insider explained that the royals are bracing themselves for an onslaught of negative press, as the Sussexes make the media rounds to promote the Netflix special, as well as Harry’s memoir, which is set to be published in January.

“They are two people who are accepting awards for themselves, talking about themselves, doing programmes about themselves,” the source explained.

“[William and Kate are] active members of the royal family who have a job to shine a spotlight on other people, give awards to other people. That’s the contrast.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton take in a Celtics game. (Photo by Paul Edwards – Pool/Getty Images)

According to the insider, the royals have even gone so far as to brand Harry and Meghan with an unflattering nickname — the Kardashians.

The name reportedly springs from William and Kate’s belief that Harry and Meghan are obsessed with fame and self-promotion to the exclusion of all else.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, by contrast, see themselves as public servants who have devoted their lives to the advancement of mankind.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“You can see the contrast between the royals focusing attention on the communities of Boston and the Earthshot Prize, and others busy talking about themselves and making money,” says the source.

Yes, it seems that Will and Kate have begun to look at Harry and Meghan as distractions from the important work being performed by the royal family.

That viewpoint might be more compelling if the royals did more in the way of important work.

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Photo via Instagram)

William and Kate have been involved in a number of philanthropic projects, it’s true — but so have Harry and Meghan.

And if the Sussexes are forced to engage in a bit more self-promotion than their counterparts back in London, it’s likely because they’re supporting themselves, and no longer off of the Crown Estate that keeps the rest of the family living high on the hog.

Clearly, Will and Kate wish to portray the Sussexes as a pair of out-of-touch snobs — but it might be tough to sell that image, as Harry and Meghan are the only members of the Windsor clan who have ever worked for a living!