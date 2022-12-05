Tamra Judge Teases RHOC Season 17: I Had a LOT of Built-Up Anger!

We have known for a good long while that Tamra Judge is back for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17.

Fans heard hints of her RHOC comeback in those first weeks after she parted ways with the show.

Now, this basically-OG is returning to a very different cast dynamic than the one that she left.

And folks, Tamra has a lot of built-up anger to unleash.

Tamra Judge spoke to E! News about Season 17.

“It’s the best season we’ve had in many, many years,” she assured the cameras.

Viewers who took issue with aspects of the past couple of seasons will no doubt be relieved to hear it. Or apprehensive that it’s not true. Or a bit of both.

Tamra assured longtime fans that she “stirred up a lot of s–t” during her return to the show.

“I had a lot of built-up anger,” she admitted.

Tamra explained the source of this rage: “I don’t know, I guess. Been sitting on my ass for two years.”

Tamra Judge marked her Season 17 return with this behind-the-scenes GIF.

Additionally, Tamra gushed that she feels “really good” about being back on the show.

“I felt like home,” she expressed.

Tamra then added that “It was something I’ve done for 13 years of my life.”

Tamra is well aware of how fans and viewers have a “love-hate” relationship with her.

Some fans love her. Other fans hate her. And frankly, some oscillate between the two or even experience both at once.

But Tamra wants everyone to know that she managed to keep things “interesting” while filming Season 17.

The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Tres Amigas, Shannon Beador, Vicki Gunvalson, and Tamra Judge enjoy the festivities until Shannon’s hair catches on fire.

Tamra also teased that there is a “Tres Amigas” reunion of some kind, though we don’t know if it’s entirely amicable.

“We do not disappoint,” she hinted.

We wrote about how Vicki Gunvalson threatened a RHOC comeback and filmed for the show. At present, it does not appear that she reclaimed her Orange.

Tamra also enjoys a newfound friendship with another cast member: Emily Simpson.

She shared that she “loves and adores” Emily, quasi-shadily adding the word “now.”

Remember, Emily joined the show before Tamra’s departure. And she has remained part of it ever since.

It was always kind of clear that Emily would return. Her troubled marriage to Shane, her body type, and more make her feel relatable to viewers — even though she’s a Trump supporter.

Tamra also spoke about how much her life has changed in just a couple of short years since RHOC viewers last saw her.

It is December, a month that boasts a plurality of many holidays across many faiths. But for Tamra, this time of year is “different.” Why? Because her kids are older.

“I only have one child at home… She’s 17… It’s a whole different thing,” she shared.

“So Eddie and I are looking at each other going, ‘Do we go away this year?’ What do we do?’” Tamra characterized.

Many families have experienced this transition. And countless more will go through it in time.

It will certainly be interesting to see what Tamra brings to the table upon her RHOC return. We expect Season 17 to premiere in early 2023!