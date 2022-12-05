Prince Harry Trashes Royal Family in Shocking Docuseries Promo: They Play a "Dirty Game!"

Get your popcorn ready, Netflix subscribers.

It’s about to get very interesting/entertaining/scandalous/stunning.

On Monday morning, the streaming service released its second trailer for Harry & Meghan, a six-part docuseries that premieres on December 8 and which will seemingly take viewers behind the scenes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to leave the Royal Family.

The first trailer featured a number of still shots of this couple, laughing and crying at various times.

This second trailer, however, truly sets the stage for a number of controversial revelations related to Harry’s famous loved ones.

“It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, ‘What on earth happened?'” Harry says at one point, taking folks back to early 2020 and his announcement that he and Markle were abandoning their Royal posts.

“There’s a hierarchy of the family,” Harry continues. “You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories.”

Indeed, there’s been chatter almost since Harry started dating the former actress that those within the walls of Buckingham Palace were determined to bring Markle down… but almost any means necessary.

Meghan and Harry in their new Netflix docuseries. (Photo via Netflix)

Harry even goes on to label the whole enterprise as a “dirty game,” later making it clear via voiceover that he’s afraid his wife will end up like his mother… dead at the hands of the paparazzi.

“The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution — this feeding frenzy,” Harry notes, as footage depicts Princess Diana and Kate Middleton followed by photographers.

Markle proceeds to chime in as follows:

“I realized, they’re never going to protect you.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry mourn Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo via Getty Images)

Often times, Harry says only he and Markle know the “full truth” as they seemingly prepare to spill it via this docuseries.

According to Netflix, “the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.

“With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.”

This program does NOT the first time that Harry has drawn comparisons between the treatment his wife and mother received after joining the Royal Family.

During the duo’s March 2021 tell-all interview with CBS, Harry opened up about feeling “helpless” when it came to fighting against the constant coverage from the United Kingdom press.

“I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence or total neglect,” he alleged at the time, emphasizing that his biggest fear was “history repeating itself.”

Part one of Harry & Meghan will premiere on Netflix Thursday, December 8.

The second installment will follow on December 15.

To date, the participation of Markle and Harry in such a production has drawn the ire of some critics… while it’s drawn admiration from those who want to see the Royals taken down once and for all.

And just think: It hasn’t even aired yet!

We can’t wait to come back here and write about the reaction once it has.

