Michelle Duggar: Which Daughter-In-Law Is Hoping to Have MORE Kids Than the Mother of 19?

If you only know one thing about Michelle Duggar, it’s probably the fact that she has 19 children.

Yes, with (very little) help from husband Jim Bob, Michelle raised an army of little ones, most of whom have now reached adulthood and started families of their own.

It looks as though none of Michelle’s daughters are planning to follow in her footsteps by birthing a double-digit litter.

But what about the daughters-in-law?

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar seem like awful parents. Seriously, just the worst… you know?

Is it possible that one of the women who has married into the Duggar clan will one day out-Michelle Michelle by welcoming 20 kids?

It’s a tall order, but some fans think one or even two of the new Duggar women might be up to the task.

In total, five women have married into the family, and there are a couple who fans think might be gunning for the title of Most Fertile Duggar.

These days, Jed and Katey are among the only Duggars who will speak publicly about the Josh situation. (Photo via YouTube)

Earlier this week, Jed Duggar and Katey Nakatsu announced that they’re expecting their second child, and the announcement prompted an interesting discussion on Reddit.

“Who will have more kids: Kendra or Katey?” one user asked.

Overwhelmingly, fans voted that Joseph Duggar’s wife, Kendra Caldwell, would be the one to dethrone Michelle as the family’s top breeder.

Kendra Caldwell is only 23 years old. And fans fear that with three kids to care for, she’s in over her head. (Photo via Instagram)

“Kendra is going to have more. She grew up knowing that was her expectation in life,” one commenter wrote, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“Definitely Kendra her Mom was still having babies when Kendra was,” another added.

“Kendra for sure. I can see Katey having a gaggle of kids early on in their marriage, but I think she’s going to stop after a few,” a third added.

Counting On stars Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell take their kids to view Christmas lights. (Photo via Instagram)

“Yeah, I think the numbers will start to mount up for Katey and after a fast start, the pace will slow down a lot,” a fourth observed.

“I could see them getting to 4 maybe, 5 at a push at this speed and then maybe “only” having 2-3 more but much further spaced out.”

Kendra is only 24, and she already has three kids.

Anyone else see a baby bump here? Some folks out there think Kendra Duggar is pregnant again.

There have been rumors that Kendra secretly welcomed a fourth child, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Anyway, when it comes to birthing an entire baseball team, complete with managers, base coaches, and relief pitchers, Kendra is off to a hell of a start!

“Kendra had the headstart [and] came from a big IBLP family so had the expectation,” one fan wrote, referring to the Institute for Basic Life Principles, the Duggars’ favorite fertility cult.

Kendra and Joseph Duggar have three kids.. Say hello to their daughter, Brooklyn! (Photo via Instagram)

“Kendra got started way earlier, and given her history with the IBLP and her family of origin I think she’ll be able to maintain being ‘joyfully available’ more consistently throughout her childbearing years,” this person added.



“Though Katey’s number 1 and 2 will be incredibly close in age, we have yet to see if she will keep up that pace.”

“Yep, Kendra has consistency on her side — she’s been popping out babies relentlessly ever since marriage,” another person added.

Katey Nakatsu has become the latest Duggar woman to wear jeans in violation of the family dress code! We assume she has Jed’s permission. (Photo via Instagram)

“Katey has an insane start, but the closeness of #1 and #2 might end up being a fluke. Only time will tell…”

Yes, Katey will have to pick up the pace if she wants to beat out Kendra in the baby race.

The idea that these two might be in competition with one another is insane — but then again, so is pretty much every aspect of life in the Duggar clan.