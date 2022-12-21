Deavan Clegg Son Taeyang Hospitalized "In a Lot of Pain" From Chemo Side Effects

Last month, a bout of the common cold saw Deavan Clegg rush baby Taeyang to the hospital.

Taeyang has leukemia. The aggressive cancer treatments required to save his life also exact a harsh toll on his body.

This week, Deavan revealed that he is back in the hospital and extremely ill. Chemo treatments can be brutal.

For days, he has suffered bleeding, an inability to eat, and a lot of pain.

On Tuesday, December 20, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Deavan Clegg took to Instagram to share heartbreaking news.

“Health update.. Taeyang is having a bad reaction to chemotherapy,” she wrote.

“Many children and adults deal with mouth troubles,” Deavan noted. “Unfortunately Taeyang has it a little bit rougher. He has ulcers in his throat.”

“His body has reacted poorly this go around,” Deavan continued. “Rashes, bloody nose, and sores on his mouth causing his lips to peel severely.”

She shared that “Because of this he isn’t eating. He’s in a lot of pain but we are managing it now.”

Deavon added: “Will hopefully have updates in the morning. He is our fighter and so brave. Thank you everyone for your kind words and prayers.”

Sure enough, Deavan had an update later that day. Sadly, it was not good news.

“Taeyang’s body didn’t react well to his chemo…” the mother of three began.

“Right now they are giving him medicine to counter active the chemo medicine,” she shared.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Deavan Clegg takes a cute family photo with boyfriend Topher Park and Deavan’s two children, Drascilla and Taeyang.

“We are on day 6 of no food,” Deavan detailed. “Next step is installing a feeding tube so we can get him the nutrients he needs.”

She wrote: “We will be in the hospital for a couple days.. we are really hoping he will get better in time for Christmas.”

“If not,” Deavan promised, “we will have Christmas at the hospital for T.”

90 Day Fiance child star Taeyang Lee gets a ride on the shoulders of his mother’s outrageously hot boyfriend, Topher Park.

“We don’t know much right now.. hopefully we will know more in a few hours,” Deavan expressed.

“Definitely a huge scare,” she confirmed. “Two days after Taeyang received chemotherapy a weird rash appeared all over his body.”

She added: “He also began getting nose bleeds that would last up to 2-3 hours. He became weak and pale and couldn’t speak.”

“He’s been mute for a couple days now,” Deavan shared. “What really scared us was his top lip completely peeling off…”

She worte that witnessing the “side effects for chemotherapy is very scary.” Certainly.

“We are getting him taken care of asap,” Deavan assured. “They are working on healing his skin and getting him back to health. Hopefully we won’t be here long.”

In the wee hours of Wednesday morning, Deavan took to her Instagram Story to post some real encouragement.

“Little man is asleep,” she began. “He’s doing much better.”

Deavan shared that “We finally got the feeding tube placed.”

Deavan went on Instagram Live in November during Taeyang’s health crisis at the time. A compromised immune system means that a cold virus is no joke.

“Good night everyone,” Deavan told her fans and followers who followed along for live updates.

“Thank you so much for the support,” she expressed.

Deavan concluded by affirming that “it means the absolute world to me” that so many people are rooting for Taeyang’s health and recovery.